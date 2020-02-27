Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SQN Secured Income Fund plc    GLAF   GB00BYMK5S87

SQN SECURED INCOME FUND PLC

(GLAF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SQN Secured Income Fund : Monthly Net Asset Value, Dividend and Fact Sheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Monthly Net Asset Value, Dividend and Fact Sheet
Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2701E
SQN Secured Income Fund PLC
27 February 2020
27 February 2020

SQN Secured Income Fund plc

Monthly Net Asset Value, Dividend and Fact Sheet

SQN Secured Income Fund plc (LSE: SSIF) (the 'Company'), a specialist secured lending income investment trust, listed in the UK, is pleased to provide its monthly net asset value ('NAV') and dividend update in addition to its monthly fact sheet.

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at 31 January 2020, the unaudited estimated NAV per ordinary share (cum-income) was 92.27 pence.

The NAV total return in January 2020 was 0.53%.

Dividend

The Company is pleased to announce the seventh monthly dividend for the year ending 30 June 2020:

Dividend amount:

0.583 pence per Ordinary Share

Ex-date:

05 March 2020

Record date:

06 March 2020

Payment date:

27 March 2020

The Company has elected to designate all of the dividends for the period ended 31 January 2020 as interest distributions to its shareholders. In doing so, the Company is taking advantage of UK tax treatment by 'streaming' income from interest-bearing investments into dividends that will be taxed in the hands of shareholders as interest income.

Fact Sheet

The Company announces that it has today published its monthly fact sheet to the end of January 2020. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which is also available to download from the Company's website.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2701E_1-2020-2-26.pdf

(http://www.sqncapital.com/managed-funds/sqn-secured-income-fund/about/)

For further information please contact:

SQN Asset Management Limited

Dawn Kendall, Investment Management

Nicola Bird, Relationship Management

Catherine Halford, Sales

tel: +44 1932 575 888

finnCap Ltd.

Corporate Finance: William Marle / Giles Rolls

Sales: Mark Whitfeld

tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Kepler Partners LLP

Hugh van Cutsem

tel: +44 20 3384 8790

Buchanan Communications

Charles Ryland / Henry Wilson

tel: +44 20 7466 5000

Notes to Editor

The Company aims to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular, sustainable dividends, through investment predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

The Company's Investment Managers are SQN Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its subsidiary, SQN Asset Management Limited. The principal responsible for managing the portfolio is Dawn Kendall.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCDGGDDLBDDGGL
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Monthly Net Asset Value, Dividend and Fact Sheet - RNS

Disclaimer

SQN Secured Income Fund plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:05:40 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SQN SECURED INCOME FUND PL
02:09aSQN SECURED INCOME FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value, Dividend and Fact Sheet
PU
01/30SQN SECURED INCOME FUND : Monthly net asset value, dividend and fact sheet
PU
01/23SQN SECURED INCOME FUND : Fund update
PU
2019SQN SECURED INCOME FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value and Fact Sheet
PU
2019SQN SECURED INCOME FUND : Dividend Declaration
PU
2019SQN SECURED INCOME FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value, Dividend and Fact Sheet
PU
2019SQN SECURED INCOME FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value, Dividend and Fact Sheet
PU
2019SQN SECURED INCOME FUND : Annual Financial Report
PU
2019SQN SECURED INCOME FUND : Monthly Net Asset Values and Fact Sheets
PU
2019SQN SECURED INCOME FUND : Investment Update - October 2019
PU
More news
Chart SQN SECURED INCOME FUND PLC
Duration : Period :
SQN Secured Income Fund plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQN SECURED INCOME FUND PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth James Gribben Hillen Chairman
David Stevenson Non-Executive Director
Susan Gaynor Coley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SQN SECURED INCOME FUND PLC-1.47%57
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.1.44%283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group