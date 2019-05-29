Log in
SQN SECURED INCOME FUND PLC

(GLAF)
Sqn Secured Income Fund : Monthly Net Asset Value, Dividend and Fact Sheet

05/29/2019 | 02:19am EDT

29 May 2019

SQN Secured Income Fund plc

Monthly Net Asset Value, Dividend and Fact Sheet

SQN Secured Income Fund plc (LSE: SSIF) (the 'Company'), a specialist secured lending income investment trust, listed in the UK, is pleased to provide its monthly net asset value ('NAV') and dividend update in addition to its monthly fact sheet.

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at 30 April 2019, the unaudited estimated NAV per ordinary share (cum-income) was 97.12 pence.

The NAV total return in April 2019 was 0.51% (March 2019: 0.44%).

Dividend

The Company is pleased to announce the tenth monthly dividend for the year ending 30 June 2019:

Dividend amount:

0.583 pence per Ordinary Share

Ex-date:

06 June 2019

Record date:

07 June 2019

Payment date:

28 June 2019

The Company has elected to designate all of the dividends for the period ended 30 April 2019 as interest distributions to its shareholders. In doing so, the Company is taking advantage of UK tax treatment by 'streaming' income from interest-bearing investments into dividends that will be taxed in the hands of shareholders as interest income.

Fact Sheet

The Company announces that it has today published its monthly fact sheet to the end of April 2019. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which is also available to download from the Company's website.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3901A_1-2019-5-28.pdf

(http://www.sqncapital.com/managed-funds/sqn-secured-income-fund/about/)

For further information please contact:

SQN Asset Management Limited

Neil Roberts/Jeremiah Silkowski/Dawn Kendall

tel: +44 1932 575 888

finnCap Ltd.

Corporate Finance:

William Marle / Giles Rolls

Sales:

Mark Whitfeld

tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Kepler Partners LLP

Hugh van Cutsem

tel: +44 20 3384 8790

Buchanan Communications

Charles Ryland/Henry Wilson

tel: +44 20 7466 5000

Notes to Editor

The Company aims to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular, sustainable dividends, through investment predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

The Company's Investment Managers are SQN Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its subsidiary, SQN Asset Management Limited. The principals responsible for managing the portfolio are Jeremiah Silkowski, Dawn Kendall and Neil Roberts.

Disclaimer

SQN Secured Income Fund plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:18:01 UTC
