Senate Republican asks Twitter for urgent briefing on hacking incident

07/16/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

The chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee asked Twitter Inc to brief committee staff by next week on the hacking of high-profile accounts on Wednesday.

Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican, in a letter to Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey Thursday said it "cannot be overstated how troubling this incident is, both in its effects and in the apparent failure of Twitter's internal controls to prevent it." Wicker added it is "not difficult to imagine future attacks being used to spread disinformation or otherwise sow discord through high-profile accounts, particularly through those of world leaders."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 235 M - -
Net income 2020 -272 M - -
Net cash 2020 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -205x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 53 689 M 53 689 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 835
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart SQUARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Square, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 95,37 $
Last Close Price 122,20 $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target -22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SQUARE, INC.95.33%53 689
ADOBE INC.31.29%207 700
AUTODESK, INC.27.88%51 638
WORKDAY INC.11.42%43 090
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.28.76%39 967
TWILIO INC.128.20%31 410
