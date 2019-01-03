Square : Amrita Ahuja to Join Square as Chief Financial Officer

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) announced today that Amrita Ahuja will join the
company as Chief Financial Officer. Amrita will start in January and
will report to CEO Jack Dorsey.
Amrita is currently the CFO of Blizzard Entertainment, a leading global
developer and publisher of interactive software products and
entertainment content with over $2 billion in annualized revenue and a
division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). Amrita has been with
Activision Blizzard for over eight years in a number of finance and
strategy roles across the company, including SVP of Investor Relations,
VP of Finance and Operations, and VP of Strategy and Business
Development. Prior to Activision Blizzard, she held various roles at Fox
Networks Group, the Walt Disney Company, and Morgan Stanley. She
received her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and her A.B. from Duke
University.
“In Amrita, we have found an amazing, multidimensional business leader,”
said Jack Dorsey, Square CEO. “Amrita brings the ability to consider and
balance opportunities across our entire business, and she will help
strengthen our discipline as we invest, build, and scale. She is willing
to challenge herself and others, has the courage to take principled
risks, and is passionate about our customers and our purpose.”
“Amrita has a rare combination of financial acumen, strategic
operational experience, and the ability to dive deep into a multifaceted
business,” said David Viniar, Square’s Lead Independent Director and
former CFO of Goldman Sachs. “She will be a fabulous addition to Square,
and I look forward to working with her as she joins our high-caliber
executive team.”
“I’m incredibly inspired by Square’s purpose as it has personal
resonance for me,” said Amrita. “My parents were the type of
entrepreneurial business owners for whom Square was created. I believe
Square is building the most innovative commerce ecosystem for sellers
and consumers, and I am excited to help the company execute against this
massive opportunity.”
About Square, Inc.
Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) creates tools that help sellers start, run, and
grow their businesses. Square enables sellers to accept card payments
and also provides reporting and analytics, next-day settlement, and
chargeback protection. Square’s point-of-sale software and other
business services help sellers manage inventory, locations, and
employees; access financing; engage buyers; build a website or online
store; and grow sales. The Cash App is an easy way to send, spend, and
receive money, and Caviar is a food-ordering platform. Square was
founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in
the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, and the UK.
