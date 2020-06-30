Square : New Square Report Reveals the Top 50 Cities Seeing the Most eCommerce Adoption in the Wake of COVID-19

Today Square released the “Rise of eCommerce” report, exploring how sellers in cities large and small embraced eCommerce in an effort to continue serving their customers in recent months. The report lists the top 50 cities that saw the largest percentage increase in new ecommerce sellers, includes insights from businesses on the front lines of this transition, and shares predictions about the road ahead from Square’s head of eCommerce, David Rusenko. The key takeaway? eCommerce is here to stay.

To see which cities made the list, and learn more about how online selling is helping sellers of all sizes adapt to COVID-19, click here.

