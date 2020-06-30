Log in
SQUARE, INC.

SQUARE, INC.

(SQ)
Square : New Square Report Reveals the Top 50 Cities Seeing the Most eCommerce Adoption in the Wake of COVID-19

06/30/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Today Square released the “Rise of eCommerce” report, exploring how sellers in cities large and small embraced eCommerce in an effort to continue serving their customers in recent months. The report lists the top 50 cities that saw the largest percentage increase in new ecommerce sellers, includes insights from businesses on the front lines of this transition, and shares predictions about the road ahead from Square’s head of eCommerce, David Rusenko. The key takeaway? eCommerce is here to stay.

To see which cities made the list, and learn more about how online selling is helping sellers of all sizes adapt to COVID-19, click here.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 233 M - -
Net income 2020 -263 M - -
Net cash 2020 579 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -170x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45 552 M 45 552 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 835
Free-Float 81,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 77,79 $
Last Close Price 103,68 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SQUARE, INC.65.73%45 552
ADOBE INC.28.62%203 474
AUTODESK, INC.26.55%50 891
WORKDAY INC.13.21%43 784
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.21.56%37 732
TWILIO INC.114.68%29 550
