Square, Inc.    SQ

SQUARE, INC.

(SQ)
News 
Square : on Track for Highest Close Since October 2018 -- Data Talk

06/02/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

Square, Inc. Class A (SQ) is currently at $86.35, up $3.63 or 4.39%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 5, 2018, when it closed at $94.11

-- Would be first close above the 2020 closing high of $85.70, set on Feb. 20, 2020

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 14, 2020, when it rose 5.98%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 8.45% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending May 11, 2020, when it rose 9.99%

-- Up 38.03% year-to-date

-- Down 12.79% from its all-time closing high of $99.01 on Sept. 28, 2018

-- Up 36.22% from 52 weeks ago (June 4, 2019), when it closed at $63.39

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 126.7% from its 52-week closing low of $38.09 on March 20, 2020

-- Traded as high as $86.99; highest intraday level since Feb. 20, 2020, when it hit $87.25

-- Up 5.16% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 19, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.19%

All data as of 11:54:33 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

