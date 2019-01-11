Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 03:14:04 pm
66.09 USD   -0.02%
10:17aSQUARE INC : Expectation of a turn-around
2018GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
2018LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Square's payments chief joins Visa as head of seller solutions

0
01/11/2019 | 02:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Security staff stand next to a Visa logo at Murtala Muhammed International Airport before the arrival of the Nigerian Womens Bobsled Team, in Lagos

(Reuters) - Visa Inc on Friday said https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.entry.html/2019/01/11/mary_kay_bowman_join-lrU0.html Mary Kay Bowman will join as head of the business that is tasked to attract more customers to use the world's largest payments network.

Bowman joins from Square Inc, where she was head of payments. Her departure is the second high-profile exit from the payments processor following the departure of its Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar in December last year.

At Visa, Bowman will head the designing, development and delivery of new services, the company said.

Bowman's resume includes stints at Amazon.com Inc, where she was a director of global payments.

Payments processing companies such as Visa and Mastercard have been facing headwinds from digital payments companies, like Square and PayPal Holdings Inc which have blossomed in the midst of a fintech boom in the U.S.

Square, which is led by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has been one of the top companies in the fintech arena that have been giving bigger payment processors a run for their money and is re-orienting itself to become more small merchant-friendly.

(This story corrects headline and paragraph 2 to say that Mary Kay Bowman was the head of payments at Square and not head of product)

(Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.04% 1640.55 Delayed Quote.10.48%
MASTERCARD -0.87% 195.27 Delayed Quote.4.40%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS -0.33% 90.4 Delayed Quote.7.86%
SQUARE INC 0.14% 66.19 Delayed Quote.17.85%
TWITTER -0.85% 32.8501 Delayed Quote.15.14%
VISA -0.63% 137.765 Delayed Quote.5.10%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 577 M
EBIT 2018 198 M
Net income 2018 -36,6 M
Finance 2018 502 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 2 676,11
EV / Sales 2018 17,0x
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
Capitalization 27 332 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 80,9 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Murphy Co-Chief Financial Officer & Co-Treasurer
Mohit Daswani Co-Chief Financial Officer & Co-Treasurer
Jim McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SQUARE INC17.85%27 262
ADOBE SYSTEMS4.06%114 921
WORKDAY5.19%36 227
AUTODESK6.30%29 954
ELECTRONIC ARTS12.67%26 862
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES4.72%17 096
