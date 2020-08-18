SRAX : Sequire Platform Exceeds 1 Million Investors and Traders

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, announced its investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, has surpassed 1,000,000 active investors and traders from 91 public companies.

Sequire has shown rapid growth since its launch in early 2019, growing its client base to 91 publicly traded companies in the U.S. and Canada. The issuers on the platform have an aggregate of 1M+ investors and traders.

“We are creating a community of public company executives that are taking back their data. For too long these leaders have relied on subpar data to make important capital market decisions,” said SRAX Founder and CEO Christopher Miglino. “Our clients have seen notable results from Sequire and our marketing services, and the more companies that join in our mission the better the platform gets at identifying and securing investors. The retail investor is becoming a bigger part of the cap table and we have mastered the connection between trading platforms such as Robinhood and the public issuer, just as these platforms attempt to become less transparent.”

With Sequire, public companies can monitor retail and institutional investors and activate media campaigns to engage existing investors while attracting new ones. As the platform grows, its ability to better understand which types of investors are willing to buy different stocks becomes increasingly defined, thus enabling Sequire to better serve its clients. This data combined with essential tools for issuers is driving rapid adoption and creating an ever-growing community of public companies.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX’s technology unlocks data for brands in the CPG, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals. Through its various platforms, SRAX is monetizing its data sets and growing multiple recurring revenue streams. BIGtoken is a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. The platform also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. Sequire is a premier platform for investor intelligence and communication. Through Sequire, public companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX and its verticals, visit srax.com.

About Sequire

Sequire, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is an investor intelligence and communications management platform. Sequire unlocks investor behaviors and trends, including who is buying and selling stock, for issuers of publicly traded companies. Through the platform, companies can use rich audience insights to capture the interest of existing investors and attract new investors. For more information about Sequire, visit mysequire.com.

