Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SRAX, Inc.    SRAX

SRAX, INC.

(SRAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRAX : Sequire Platform Exceeds 1 Million Investors and Traders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, announced its investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, has surpassed 1,000,000 active investors and traders from 91 public companies.

Sequire has shown rapid growth since its launch in early 2019, growing its client base to 91 publicly traded companies in the U.S. and Canada. The issuers on the platform have an aggregate of 1M+ investors and traders.

“We are creating a community of public company executives that are taking back their data. For too long these leaders have relied on subpar data to make important capital market decisions,” said SRAX Founder and CEO Christopher Miglino. “Our clients have seen notable results from Sequire and our marketing services, and the more companies that join in our mission the better the platform gets at identifying and securing investors. The retail investor is becoming a bigger part of the cap table and we have mastered the connection between trading platforms such as Robinhood and the public issuer, just as these platforms attempt to become less transparent.”

With Sequire, public companies can monitor retail and institutional investors and activate media campaigns to engage existing investors while attracting new ones. As the platform grows, its ability to better understand which types of investors are willing to buy different stocks becomes increasingly defined, thus enabling Sequire to better serve its clients. This data combined with essential tools for issuers is driving rapid adoption and creating an ever-growing community of public companies.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX’s technology unlocks data for brands in the CPG, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals. Through its various platforms, SRAX is monetizing its data sets and growing multiple recurring revenue streams. BIGtoken is a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. The platform also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. Sequire is a premier platform for investor intelligence and communication. Through Sequire, public companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX and its verticals, visit srax.com.

About Sequire

Sequire, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is an investor intelligence and communications management platform. Sequire unlocks investor behaviors and trends, including who is buying and selling stock, for issuers of publicly traded companies. Through the platform, companies can use rich audience insights to capture the interest of existing investors and attract new investors. For more information about Sequire, visit mysequire.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SRAX, INC.
07:01aSRAX : Sequire Platform Exceeds 1 Million Investors and Traders
BU
08/17SRAX : Reports Q2 2020 Revenue Growth of 29% Year-over-Year and Accelerating Gro..
BU
08/14SRAX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/10SRAX : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, ..
BU
07/01The Digital World Defies Gravity
GL
06/30SRAX : Announces Closing of Private Placement
BU
06/30SRAX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
06/29SRAX : Sequire Shows Significant Revenue Growth, Platform Exceeds 500,000 Invest..
BU
06/25SRAX : Raises $13 Million to Fund Rapid Growth of Sequire
BU
06/15SRAX : Launches Sequire Mobile App
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,20 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,0 M 40,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 12,5x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SRAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SRAX, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 2,83 $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Miglino Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kristoffer Nelson Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Malone Chief Financial Officer
Taewook Kang Chief Technology Officer
Malcolm Casselle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRAX, INC.13.65%40
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-32.30%11 566
WPP GROUP-41.85%9 878
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-27.85%8 237
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-19.57%7 245
CYBERAGENT, INC.52.82%6 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group