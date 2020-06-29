SRAX : Sequire Shows Significant Revenue Growth, Platform Exceeds 500,000 Investors and Traders

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, announced its investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, has surpassed 500,000 active investors and traders while sales have exceeded $2.5M in Q2 2020.

Sequire has shown rapid growth since its launch in early 2019, growing its client base to over 75 publicly traded companies in the U.S. and Canada. The issuers on the platform have an aggregate of 500K+ investors and traders. Through Sequire, public companies can monitor retail and institutional investors and activate media campaigns to engage existing investors while attracting new ones.

“On Thursday, we announced a capital raise of $13M, which we will use in part to fund the rapid expansion of Sequire,” said Christopher Miglino, founder and CEO of SRAX. “Our clients have seen notable results from the platform and its related services. We’ve also seen a significant increase in the number of clients on the platform with Q2 sales hitting over $2.5M and an additional $3M in the pipeline, with a very high probability of closing in Q3.”

As the platform grows, its ability to better understand which types of investors are willing to buy different stocks becomes increasingly defined, thus enabling Sequire to better serve its clients. This data combined with essential tools for issuers is driving rapid adoption and creating an ever-growing community of public companies.

Some recent developments for Sequire include:

Some recent developments for Sequire include:

This program offers a subscription to Sequire and credit for paid media in exchange for stock as a way to help public companies engage with their customers or clients and preserve cash during this critical time. Virtual Roadshow: A new feature where companies can host one-on-one or one-to-many video and audio meetings to present their story to new shareholders and provide quarterly and annual updates to existing shareholders. After an event has ended, companies can track investors who attended and monitor their investments in the company in real time.

A new feature where companies can host one-on-one or one-to-many video and audio meetings to present their story to new shareholders and provide quarterly and annual updates to existing shareholders. After an event has ended, companies can track investors who attended and monitor their investments in the company in real time. Mobile App: Sequire launched its mobile app so clients can monitor their shareholders’ behaviors wherever they go. As we enter the second half of 2020, the Company has big plans to expand its feature set for both the desktop and mobile applications.

About Sequire

Sequire, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is an investor intelligence and communications management platform. Sequire unlocks investor behaviors and trends, including who is buying and selling stock, for issuers of publicly traded companies. Through the platform, companies can use rich audience insights to capture the interest of existing investors and attract new investors. For more information about Sequire, visit mysequire.com.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX’s technology unlocks data for brands in the CPG, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals. Through its various platforms, SRAX is monetizing its data sets and growing multiple recurring revenue streams. BIGtoken is a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. The platform also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. Sequire is a premier platform for investor intelligence and communication. Through Sequire, public companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX and its verticals, visit srax.com.

