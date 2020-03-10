SRG Global : Euroz Conference Presentation

The most sought-after specialist construction, maintenance and mining services business

End-to-end solutions across the entire asset lifecycle

We're an engineering-led specialist construction, maintenance and mining services group

WHO WE ARE

Note: (1) Share price and market capitalisation as at 24 February 2020

Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group, Inc

Consistent, above market shareholder returns (EPS and TSR)

Key partner of choice in our specialised fields

Optimisation, innovation and selective growth in Mining Services

Specialist services and products in Building Construction with repeat tier one clients

Building the most sought-after specialist construction, maintenance and mining services business

Building the most sought-after specialist construction, maintenance and mining services business

Asset Services WIH up 172% in the past 12 months

Recurring revenue is now c.70% of record $737m WIH

Recurring revenue WIH up $215m in the past 12 months

Note 1: Work In Hand as at 31 December 2019 includes Alcoa contract announced December 2019

% OF DAMS MORE THAN 50 YEARS OLD

NUMBER OF THOSE DAMS HIGH HAZARD

NUMBER OF REGISTERED DAMS IN THE US

The state's water infrastructure is suffering from age and stress, and older dams may not be designed to deal with severe weather patterns brought on by global warming.

'Oroville is a warning for California dams, as climate change adds stress'

By Adam Nagourney and

By 2020, 70 percent of the dams in the United States will be more than 50 years old, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

'America's aging dams are in need of repair'

A billion-dollar package to upgrade or build new dams in drought-afflicted NSW regions is expected to put "bulldozers in the ground" next year, the Liberal-National coalition has said.

'Prime Minister and NSW Premier announce $1b funding for dam projects'

By Glen Moret and Kevin Nguyen

The Palaszczuk Government has given the green light for the proposal to raise Burdekin Falls Dam wall to progress to the next stage.

The Queensland Cabinet and Ministerial Directory

Current dam projects in Australia, South Africa and US



- long term experienced employees

- bespoke assets

- repeatable process

 Global experience and capability

 Nominated partner in the World Bank funded upgrade of the Roseires Dam in Sudan in 2012

Highly developed skillset



OUR DAM STRENGTHENING CAPABILITY

 SRG Global has been providing dam anchoring solutions for over forty years

 Since 2005 SRG Global has completed every major anchored dam project in Australia

 SRG Global holds the world record for both the largest capacity and longest permanent anchors ever installed

- 91 strand anchors

- 142.2m in length

- 25,389kN MBL (minimum breaking load)

TYPICAL DAM ANCHOR