SRG Global : Euroz Conference Presentation
03/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT
EUROZ CONFERENCE PRESENTATION
David Macgeorge, Managing Director
SRG GLOBAL MODEL
WHO WE ARE
We're an engineering-led specialist construction, maintenance and mining services group
OUR OPERATING MODEL
End-to-end solutions across the entire asset lifecycle
OUR VISION
The most sought-after specialist construction, maintenance and mining services business
SRG GLOBAL SNAPSHOT
SUMMARY
SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS
Shares on Issue
445.8m
Perennial Value Investment
14.4%
Share Price(1)
$0.38
Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group, Inc
9.7%
Market Capitalisation(1)
$169.4m
Board and Management
15.0%
Note: (1) Share price and market capitalisation as at 24 February 2020
REVENUE
REVENUE
EARNINGS
BY GEOGRAPHY
BY SEGMENT
BY SEGMENT
15%
12%
22%
1H
1H
34%
1H
19%
FY20
66%
29%
FY20
59%
FY20
Australia - East
Construction
Construction
Asset Services
Asset Services
Mining Services
Mining Services
4
EXECUTING STRATEGY… "SHIFTING THE BUSINESS MIX"
-
Recurring revenue WIH up $215m in the past 12 months
-
Recurring revenue is now c.70% of record $737m WIH
-
Asset Services WIH up 172% in the past 12 months
Examples of recent term contract wins:
SCOPE
VALUE
TERM
OneSteel
Refractory Services
$45m
5 yrs
South32
Specialist Access Services
$60m
6 yrs
Evolution
Specialist Mining Services
$115m
5 yrs
Transpower
Transmission Tower Maintenance
$35m
3 yrs
KCGM
Specialist Geotech Services
$18m
5 yrs
Alcoa
$90m
5 yrs
$363m
WORK IN HAND
BY SEGMENT
$737m
Recurring:
$520m$501m
Recurring:
$286m
1H FY19
1H FY20
Construction
Asset Services
Mining Services
WINNING TERM CONTRACTS IN… "DIVERSE SECTORS"
WINNING TERM CONTRACTS… "DIVERSE CAPABILITY"
EXECUTING STRATEGY… "RECORD WORK IN HAND"
25%
|
$737m
48%
|
|
|
|
|
31 DEC 20191
30%
20%
Construction
Asset Services
Mining Services
Note 1: Work In Hand as at 31 December 2019 includes Alcoa contract announced December 2019
11
OUR STRATEGIC HORIZONS
Building the most sought-after specialist construction, maintenance and mining services business
GROWTH
Step change growth in recurring Asset Maintenance Services
Targeted growth globally in specialist Civil Infrastructure Construction
Specialist services and products in Building Construction with repeat tier one clients
Optimisation, innovation and selective growth in Mining Services
Selective acquisitions to complement capability / footprint
LEADERSHIP
Zero Harm industry leader
Recognised employer of choice
Key partner of choice in our specialised fields
$1bn+ Annual Revenues (50% recurring and 50% project based)
Consistent, above market shareholder returns (EPS and TSR)
North America Dam Market
NUMBER OF REGISTERED DAMS IN THE US
90,580
NUMBER OF THOSE DAMS HIGH HAZARD
15,498
HIGH HAZARD % TOTAL
17%
% OF DAMS MORE THAN 50 YEARS OLD
70%
COST TO REPAIR HIGH HAZARD DAMS
$22B
Source: ASCE 2017 Infrastructure Report Card
Current dam projects in Australia, South Africa and US
- long term experienced employees
- bespoke assets
- repeatable process
Global experience and capability
Nominated partner in the World Bank funded upgrade of the Roseires Dam in Sudan in 2012
Highly developed skillset
OUR DAM STRENGTHENING CAPABILITY
SRG Global has been providing dam anchoring solutions for over forty years
Since 2005 SRG Global has completed every major anchored dam project in Australia
SRG Global holds the world record for both the largest capacity and longest permanent anchors ever installed
- 91 strand anchors
- 142.2m in length
- 25,389kN MBL (minimum breaking load)
TYPICAL DAM ANCHOR
DAM STRENGTHENING PROCESS
OUTLOOK… "BUILDING MOMENTUM"
-
Record Work in Hand of $737m with ~70% recurring revenue
-
Strong opportunity pipeline of $5.7b across diverse growth sectors
-
Imminent award of Western Australian Building construction contracts which will address timing and carrying cost issue
Near term contract wins expected in Mining Services increasing long-term work in hand
Positive growth opportunities in Specialist Civil and Specialist Facades
Continued growth in secured Asset Services contracts delivering higher earnings in 2H and beyond
FY20 Guidance of an underlying EBITDA of between $30m - $34m
Very well positioned for sustainable growth in FY21 and beyond under-pinned by record work in hand and a significant and growing recurring revenue base
Attractive
Investment Proposition
Diverse
business model
global
exposure
Recurring /
Dividend
growth
revenues
stock
Solving challenges wherever they are
srgglobal.com.au
