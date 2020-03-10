Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  SRG Global Limited    SRG   AU0000032914

SRG GLOBAL LIMITED

(SRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/10
0.305 AUD   +5.17%
04:59aSRG GLOBAL : Euroz Conference Presentation
PU
03/10SRG GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/23SRG GLOBAL : Advance Notice - Half-Year Results Investor Briefing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRG Global : Euroz Conference Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

EUROZ CONFERENCE PRESENTATION

David Macgeorge, Managing Director

1

SRG GLOBAL MODEL

WHO WE ARE

We're an engineering-led specialist construction, maintenance and mining services group

OUR OPERATING MODEL

End-to-end solutions across the entire asset lifecycle

OUR VISION

The most sought-after specialist construction, maintenance and mining services business

2

OPERATING SEGMENTS

3

SRG GLOBAL SNAPSHOT

SUMMARY

SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS

Shares on Issue

445.8m

Perennial Value Investment

14.4%

Share Price(1)

$0.38

Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group, Inc

9.7%

Market Capitalisation(1)

$169.4m

Board and Management

15.0%

Note: (1) Share price and market capitalisation as at 24 February 2020

Source: Latest ASX announcements & Company share registry

REVENUE

REVENUE

EARNINGS

BY GEOGRAPHY

BY SEGMENT

BY SEGMENT

15%

12%

22%

1H

1H

34%

1H

19%

FY20

66%

29%

FY20

59%

FY20

44%

Australia - East

Construction

Construction

Australia - West

Asset Services

Asset Services

International

Mining Services

Mining Services

4

EXECUTING OUR STRATEGY

5

OUR STRATEGIC HORIZONS

Building the most sought-after specialist construction, maintenance and mining services business

GROWTH

Step change growth in recurring Asset Maintenance Services

Targeted growth globally in specialist Civil Infrastructure Construction

Specialist services and products in Building Construction with repeat tier one clients

Optimisation, innovation and selective growth in Mining Services

Selective acquisitions to complement capability / footprint

LEADERSHIP

Zero Harm industry leader

Recognised employer of choice

Key partner of choice in our specialised fields

$1bn+ Annual Revenues (50% recurring and 50% project based)

Consistent, above market shareholder returns (EPS and TSR)

6

OUR STRATEGIC HORIZONS

Building the most sought-after specialist construction, maintenance and mining services business

GROWTH

Step change growth in recurring Asset Maintenance Services

Targeted growth globally in specialist Civil Infrastructure Construction

Specialist services and products in Building Construction with repeat tier one clients

Optimisation, innovation and selective growth in Mining Services

Selective acquisitions to complement capability / footprint

LEADERSHIP

Zero Harm industry leader

Recognised employer of choice

Key partner of choice in our specialised fields

$1bn+ Annual Revenues (50% recurring and 50% project based)

Consistent, above market shareholder returns (EPS and TSR)

7

EXECUTING STRATEGY… "SHIFTING THE BUSINESS MIX"

  • Recurring revenue WIH up $215m in the past 12 months
  • Recurring revenue is now c.70% of record $737m WIH
  • Asset Services WIH up 172% in the past 12 months

Examples of recent term contract wins:

CLIENT

SCOPE

VALUE

TERM

OneSteel

Refractory Services

$45m

5 yrs

South32

Specialist Access Services

$60m

6 yrs

Evolution

Specialist Mining Services

$115m

5 yrs

Transpower

Transmission Tower Maintenance

$35m

3 yrs

KCGM

Specialist Geotech Services

$18m

5 yrs

Alcoa

Multi-disciplinary Mechanical,

$90m

5 yrs

Electrical & Specialist Access Services

$363m

WORK IN HAND

BY SEGMENT

$737m

Recurring:

$520m$501m

Recurring:

$286m

1H FY19

1H FY20

Construction

Asset Services

Mining Services

8

WINNING TERM CONTRACTS IN… "DIVERSE SECTORS"

9

WINNING TERM CONTRACTS… "DIVERSE CAPABILITY"

10

EXECUTING STRATEGY… "RECORD WORK IN HAND"

25%

32%

$737m

48%

31 DEC 2018

45%

$520m

45%

31 DEC 20191

30%

20%

Construction

Asset Services

Mining Services

Note 1: Work In Hand as at 31 December 2019 includes Alcoa contract announced December 2019

11

OUR STRATEGIC HORIZONS

Building the most sought-after specialist construction, maintenance and mining services business

GROWTH

Step change growth in recurring Asset Maintenance Services

Targeted growth globally in specialist Civil Infrastructure Construction

Specialist services and products in Building Construction with repeat tier one clients

Optimisation, innovation and selective growth in Mining Services

Selective acquisitions to complement capability / footprint

LEADERSHIP

Zero Harm industry leader

Recognised employer of choice

Key partner of choice in our specialised fields

$1bn+ Annual Revenues (50% recurring and 50% project based)

Consistent, above market shareholder returns (EPS and TSR)

12

A DAM GOOD OPPORTUNITY

Media Statements

Tuesday, September 03, 2019

The Queensland Cabinet and Ministerial Directory

'Government drives multi-million dollar water infrastructure for NQ'

The Palaszczuk Government has given the green light for the proposal to raise Burdekin Falls Dam wall to progress to the next stage.

http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2019/9/3/government-drives-multimillion-dollar-water-infrastructure-for-nq

By Glen Moret and Kevin Nguyen

Updated 14 October 2019, 6:17am

'Prime Minister and NSW Premier announce $1b funding for dam projects'

A billion-dollar package to upgrade or build new dams in drought-afflicted NSW regions is expected to put "bulldozers in the ground" next year, the Liberal- National coalition has said.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-10-13/dam-package-wyangala-and-dungowan-to-start-2020/11597602

By TROY GRIGGS, GREGOR AISCHand SARAH ALMUKHTAR

FEB. 23, 2017

'America's aging dams are in need of repair'

By 2020, 70 percent of the dams in the United States will be more than 50 years old, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017 /02/23/us/americas-aging-dams-are-in-need-of-repair.html

By Adam Nagourneyand

Henry FountainFeb. 14, 2017

'Oroville is a warning for California dams, as climate change adds stress'

The state's water infrastructure is suffering from age and stress, and older dams may not be designed to deal with severe weather patterns brought on by global warming.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/14/us/orovi lle-dam-climate-change-california.html

North America Dam Market

NUMBER OF REGISTERED DAMS IN THE US

90,580

NUMBER OF THOSE DAMS HIGH HAZARD

15,498

HIGH HAZARD % TOTAL

17%

% OF DAMS MORE THAN 50 YEARS OLD

70%

COST TO REPAIR HIGH HAZARD DAMS

$22B

Source: ASCE 2017 Infrastructure Report Card

Current dam projects in Australia, South Africa and US
- long term experienced employees
- bespoke assets
- repeatable process
Global experience and capability
Nominated partner in the World Bank funded upgrade of the Roseires Dam in Sudan in 2012
Highly developed skillset
OUR DAM STRENGTHENING CAPABILITY
SRG Global has been providing dam anchoring solutions for over forty years
Since 2005 SRG Global has completed every major anchored dam project in Australia
SRG Global holds the world record for both the largest capacity and longest permanent anchors ever installed
- 91 strand anchors
- 142.2m in length
- 25,389kN MBL (minimum breaking load)

TYPICAL DAM ANCHOR

DAM STRENGTHENING PROCESS

OUTLOOK

16

OUTLOOK… "BUILDING MOMENTUM"

  • Record Work in Hand of $737m with ~70% recurring revenue
  • Strong opportunity pipeline of $5.7b across diverse growth sectors
  • Imminent award of Western Australian Building construction contracts which will address timing and carrying cost issue

Near term contract wins expected in Mining Services increasing long-term work in hand

Positive growth opportunities in Specialist Civil and Specialist Facades

Continued growth in secured Asset Services contracts delivering higher earnings in 2H and beyond

FY20 Guidance of an underlying EBITDA of between $30m - $34m

Very well positioned for sustainable growth in FY21 and beyond under-pinned by record work in hand and a significant and growing recurring revenue base

17

Attractive

Investment Proposition

Complete

Diverse

Specialist

business model

market sector

global

(end-to-end)

exposure

footprint

Recurring /

Strong

Dividend

repeat

growth

paying

revenues

profile

stock

18

Solving challenges wherever they are

srgglobal.com.au

19

Disclaimer

SRG Globa Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
04:59aSRG GLOBAL : Euroz Conference Presentation
PU
03/10SRG GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/23SRG GLOBAL : Advance Notice - Half-Year Results Investor Briefing
PU
2019SRG GLOBAL LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019SRG GLOBAL LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 552 M
EBIT 2020 23,2 M
Net income 2020 11,8 M
Finance 2020 0,10 M
Yield 2020 4,75%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 132 M
Chart SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SRG Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,30  AUD
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Macgeorge Managing Director & Director
Peter John McMorrow Non-Executive Chairman
Roger Lee Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John Derwin Non-Executive Director
Peter John Brecht Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRG GLOBAL LIMITED-26.25%87
VINCI-18.46%54 934
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.07%34 408
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.34%21 914
FERROVIAL-10.16%21 898
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED3.25%19 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group