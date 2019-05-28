SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT Group's SMART City Project starts at Polonnaruwa.

Sri Lanka Telecom Group further extended its contribution towards the national development by expanding its services under the 'Pibidemu Polonnaruwa' district development project commenced with the patronage of H.E. the President Hon. Maithripala Sirisena. Several large-scale ICT projects and a large number of other initiatives serving the Polonnaruwa District were vested in the public at an official ceremony held at the Regional Telecom Office & 'Chandra Manadapaya'- Polonnaruwa on the 12th May 2019 with the participation of H. E. the President Maithripala Sirisena, Mr. P. G. Kumarasinghe Sirisena - Group Chairman of SLT and other SLT officials including the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kiththi Perera and Chief operation officer Mr. Priyantha Fernandez . Sri Lanka Telecom and it's mobile arm -Sri Lanka Telecom Mobitel, have allocated Rs. 2,500 million to successfully complete over 14 ICT projects for the benefit of residents in the Polonnaruwa District.

Some of the major ICT initiatives the company has implemented under this project include the innovation of the Regional Telecom Office with cutting edge technology, urban and rural communication development project in the district, provision of 5G technology to the 'Deepa Uyana' under the Polonnaruwa Smart City project, 4G-850 broadband project, provision of broadband services to over 100 schools under the 'Smart School' project, Rural Broadband Project etc., SLT has also established 17 service units by investing Rs. 450,000 with the objective of the development of ICT infrastructure ensuring continuous service availability for the public. This initiative is yet another example of the responsible role played by the SLT group in enriching the lives of people in different areas in the country.

SLT is in a firm position that it has a great responsibility to step forward in every possible way to support the government in order to equip the nation with state-of-the-art ICT technologies. The participants of the ceremony witnessed a number of milestones the company has marked in this regards. This ICT projects were highly praised by the President for its impact on developing and expanding ICT solutions for the benefit of not only the urban but also the rural communities in Sri Lanka.

The SLT group serves a strong customer base of over nine million: multinational corporations, large and small corporates, the public sector, retail and domestic customers by providing a wide range of ICT solutions and facilities. The group is also known as the national ICT backbone in the country, playing the leading role in ensuring the best ICT services are provided to the nation.