Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC    SLTL/N0000   LK0312N00005

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL/N0000)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT Speed Up Karting Challenge Concluded Successfully with an Unprecedented Racing Experience.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 01:15am EDT

Sri Lanka's National Information and Communication Technology Solutions Provider Sri Lanka Telecom PLC collaborated with Sri Lanka Karting Circuit, Bandaragama (SLKC) to successfully conduct the 'SLT Speedup Karting Challenge 2019' under the theme of 'SLT Speed Up', initiated in 2015.

Symbolizing SLT's ultra-high-speed fiber broadband solutions delivery by focusing on the concept of 'SLT Speed Up', the company commenced the 'SLT Speed Up Cycle Sawariya' in the year of 2016 with a clear view of exposing and recognizing the talents in the field of cycling, which was greatly admired by the youth. Following the same theme 'SLT Speed Up', the Southern Eliyakanda Hill Climb 2019 was held recently at Browns Hill in Matara. It was based on the successful results yielded by the previously held events that the recent Karting Challenge was conducted.

Total no. of 12 teams took part in this karting challenge and the awards were presented for the winners, 2nd place and the 3rd place; medals for 4th and 5th place winners, Fastest Driver of the day and Classic Driver of the Day. SLT played a major role in the event as the Title Sponsor to address the ever-increasing demand for activity-based leisure experiences while contributing towards expanding the market segment of sport tourism which is an emerging sector with promising benefits for the nation. The race was organized and mainly conducted by the Ceylon Motor Sports Club, maintaining the highest international standards.

Maxix Xtreme Racing team was selected as the winner of the overall event while the second, third, fourth and fifth places were won by Flash Squad team, SLR GP Autosports team, SLR GP Motorsports team and STC Blue team respectively. The Fastest Driver of the day Award was presented to Mr. Thiago Perera and Mr. Shakthi Gunasekara was awarded the Classic Driver of the Day.

This was an eight hour endurance racing challenge with pit stops for refueling, tire changing and driver changing and karts containing a Honda GX200 four stroke engine were allowed to be used. Providing an incredible speed-related sports experience not only to the teams contested but also for the spectators, the SLT Speedup Karting Challenge was an influential event in encouraging the international sports standards in Sri Lanka at the SLKC which is the only activity-based leisure and entertainment destination of this kind in the country.

The Circuit is owned and operated by David Pieris Racing & Leisure (Pvt) Ltd a member of the David Pieris Group of Companies. Another objective of SLT in joining this initiative was to develop the highest global standards with prime focus on quality, comfort, safety, and service for all Sri Lankans.

In the course of its businesses, the entire SLT Group has been making a huge contribution to the development of state-of-the-art ICT solutions and related infrastructure as its core business objective while at the same time contributing to conduct a large number of different sports-related activities with a wider view of encouraging the sports landscape in the country.

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 05:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
01:15aSRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT Speed Up Karting Challenge Concluded Successfully with a..
PU
07/11SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT Inaugurates “CoderDojo @ SLT”- Coding and Di..
PU
07/08SRI LANKA TELECOM : IIT takes on SLIIT
AQ
07/08SRI LANKA TELECOM : Rs. 698 million squandered on abortive bid to host C'wealth ..
AQ
07/01SRI LANKA TELECOM : Ride hailing with SLT's Muve
AQ
07/01SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT opens revamped Regional Telecommunication Office in Nuwa..
AQ
06/24SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT group's 'SLT muve' ride-sharing service shakes up market
AQ
06/20SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT group further diversify in to smart transport industry
AQ
06/19SRI LANKA TELECOM : CB wins Presidential Award for Digital Excellence
AQ
06/17SRI LANKA TELECOM : National Digital Roadmap launched in Colombo
AQ
More news
Financials (LKR)
Sales 2011 -
EBIT 2011 -
Net income 2011 4 468 M
Debt 2011 -
Yield 2011 2,16%
P/E ratio 2011 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
Capi. / Sales2011 -
Capi. / Sales2012 -
Capitalization 41 873 M
Chart SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
Duration : Period :
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 23,20  LKR
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
K. A. Kiththi Perera Chief Executive Officer
P.G. Kumarasingha Chairman
M. B. P. Fernandez Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Udeni K. Samararatne Chief Financial Officer
D. W. R. Wijeweera Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC0.00%243
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.12%235 404
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP14.86%90 314
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.21%81 734
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 306
TELEFONICA1.09%42 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About