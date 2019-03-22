SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT Successfully conducted SME Business Customer Forum in Sabaragamuwa Province.

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the national ICT solutions provider in Sri Lanka, successfully conducted Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) Business Customer Forum in Sabaragamuwa Province recently, as the first customer forum in 2019. The forum was held at 'The Factory', Kegalle and participated fifty (50) selected customers.

There were Expertise presentations conducted on Networking, Hosting, Manage Security, PBX and overall knowledge on SLT products and Solutions at the forum. Some group discussions were also conducted during the forum and SLT top management participated too and shared their views and opinions at the discussions.

SLT seeks to understand their business customers' views, communicate effectively with them, and respond to their concerns by conducting this kind of customer forums around the country in quarterly basis per a year. By conducting SME customer forums SLT provides the required knowledge for SME business customers and persuade them to make the final buying decision.