SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT in collaboration with Ceylinco Insurance provides new medical insurance cover for SLT customers.

SLT recently announded the launch of Telehealth Insurance, a special medial insurance scheme, provided in collaboration with Ceylinco General Insurance Limited, the undisputed choice of Sri Lankans for their insurance needs. The agreement was signed by the two parties and the product was launched recently at a special function organized at SLT Auditorium in Colombo Fort. The registration of the first Telehealth Insurance customer also took place during the launch ceremony.

Telehealth Insurance is a hospitalization support plan exclusively for SLT customers. The Telehealth insurance cover provides financial assistance for hospitalization in any government hospital, registered private hospital/nursing home or any other approved government/private Ayurveda hospital as an in-patient, as a result of sustaining accidental bodily injury, any sickness or illness or any type of surgery.

The key benefits of the insurance scheme are the affordability of the insurance premiums - where medical insurance covers are provided at monthly premiums that are as low as Rs.100 - as well as the convenience involved: the need to fill application forms are eliminated while the monthly insurance premiums can be settled along with the monthly SLT telephone bill. Three different packages are available for customers to select from: Bronze, Silver and Gold. The insurance covers are available not only for the subscriber, but also the spouse and children of subscribers, based on their unique requirements. Under the scheme, a maximum amount of Rs.5000/- will be provided per night stayed at the hospital as well as an additional dengue cover worth Rs.10,000/-.

An added advantage is where the two companies guarantee that all eligible claims be settled within a maximum of 5 days. Customers need only inform Ceylinco Insurance of hospitalizations by calling their Customer Care Hot Line 011 2399199 at the earliest opportunity and submit the required documents. SLT customers who are 70 years or below are eligible to obtain this cover; children between the ages of 1 to 18 years are eligible to be dependents of the scheme.