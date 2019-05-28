SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT partners with Prime Land Residencies to power 10 apartment complexes

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the leading telecommunication service provider in the country, entered into a partnership with Prime Lands Residencies (Pvt.) Ltd., the trusted partner in housing industry in Sri Lanka to power 10 condominium project with 740 units with SLT Smartline and Megaline Services via SLT's superior fibre connectivity.

Participants from Prime Residencies and SLT at the agreement signing from left to right include: Ms. Krishanthi Gunasekara - Senior Legal Officer (Prime lands), Ms. T.R.W.Thanuja - Project Coordinator (Prime Lands), Ms. Chithra Kumari - Senior Executive Assistant Manager (SLT), Mr. Krishantha Jayasekara - Senior Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Engineer (Prime Lands), Mr. Manjula Weerakody - Managing Director (Prime lands), Mr. Kiththi Perera - Chief Executive Officer (SLT), Mr. Imantha Wijekoon - Chief Sales Regional Officer (SLT) ,Mr. Chethana Attanayake - General Manager (SLT), Mr. Kelum Priyantha - Manager (SLT).

The agreement between the two companies was signed recently at Prime Lands Premises in Colombo 08, by authorized signatories, Mr. Manjula Weerakody - Managing Director of Prime Lands and Mr. Kiththi Perera - Chief Executive Officer of SLT. The agreement signing was also attended by other officials from both Prime Lands Residencies (Pvt.) Ltd. and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC who were involved in the project.

SLT will be powering all (10) ten apartment complexes which consist of 740 (Seven hundred & forty) units with the company's strongest fibre-to-the-home infrastructure that will provide residents with ultra-fast internet connectivity with download speeds of up to 100 Mbps, crystal clear voice communications as well as access to high definition (HD) TV content via PEO TV. SLT's superior ICT services will pave the way to revolutionize the digital lifestyle experience of the residents in the 10 condos.

Founded in 1995, Prime Group has grown to be Sri Lanka's market leader in real estate and property development sectors serving every segment of this fast-paced and ever-growing market, keeping with their Vision of 'Committed to create a better place on earth'. An undeniable dedication to excellence, an undying need to satisfy, and a continued desire for self-improvement have driven Prime Group to achieve or even exceed all goals it has set for itself. Prime Group has completed and delivered over 34 apartment projects and over 4000 real estate projects Island wide and is proud of having a customer base of over 100,000.

This is mutually beneficial partnership venture which can be provided SLT's unmatched solutions to ensure the highest experience to the residents via SLT services.