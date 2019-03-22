SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT shines at the JASTECA awards 2018 by winning six awards.

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the national ICT solutions provider won six awards at the prestigious JASTECA awards 2018. Regional Telecom office - Rathmalana won a merit award - 'Taiki Akimoto 5S Awards' and the company's CSR project '160 year project supporting Sri Lankans wellbeing' won another merit award - 'CSR sustainability Awards 2018' category. Certificates of Compliance were awarded to SLT Regional Offices Havelock town, Maradana, Kotte & teleshop Slave Island . This Awards ceremony was conducted for the 23rd consecutive year.

JASTECA Awards ceremony is annually organized by the Japan Sri Lanka Technical & Cultural Association (JASTECA) to recognize and reward the overall performance excellence of organizations. A large number of companies took part in the 2018 competition as same as previous years and the winners were recognized in the categories of 'Taike Akimoto 5S competition', 'Nagaaki Yamamoto kaizen competition' and 'Ian Dias Abeysinghe memorial CSR sustainability Awards'.