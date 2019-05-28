SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT to power Athurugiriya Lotus Gardens Residencies.

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the leading telecommunication service provider in the country, entered into a partnership with Yechee Group (Pvt) Ltd., the professional steel construction service provider to power Lotus Gardens Residencies with SLT Smartline and Megaline Services through SLT's superior fibre connectivity.

Lotus Gardens Residencies is a latest ongoing property development project located in Athurugiriya, owned by Yechee Group (Pvt) Ltd. and is a unique apartment complex with 48 elegantly designed units

Sameera Ekanayake - Marketing Officer (SLT), Mr. Kelum Priyantha - Business Development Manager (SLT), K.T.L.S. Kaushalya - Legal & Marketing Consultant (Yechee Group), S.M.D. Subasinghe - Director (Yechee Group), Mr. Kiththi Perera - Chief Executive Officer (SLT), Mr. Imantha Wijekoon - Chief Sales & Regional Officer (SLT), Mr. Chethana Attanayake - General Manager (SLT), Mrs. Shiromi Saputhanthri - Legal Officer (SLT)

SLT will be powering the apartment complex with the company's strongest fibre-to-the-home infrastructure that will provide residents with ultra-fast internet connectivity with download speeds of up to 100 Mbps, crystal clear voice communications as well as access to high definition (HD) TV content via PEO TV. SLT's superior ICT services will pave the way to revolutionize the digital lifestyle experience of the residents in the 48 units.

The agreement between the two companies was signed at SLT headquarters, Colombo recently. The signatories: Mr. S.M.D. Subasinghe - Director, signed on behalf of Yechee Group while Mr. Kiththi Perera - Chief Executive Officer signed from SLT. The agreement signing was also attended by other officials from both Yechee Group (Pvt) Ltd. and SLT who were involved in the project.

Yechee Group is a multinational firm specializing in real estate and steel construction in Sri Lanka. Based out of Colombo, the firm provides a comprehensive range of services including project and development services, property and asset management, integrated facilities management, real estate capital markets across the office, hotel, land, industrial, retail and residential sectors.

This is mutually beneficial partnership venture which can be provided SLT's unmatched solutions to ensure the highest experience to the residents via SLT services. SLT, in its capacity as the national ICT solutions provider, provides ICT services to the Government and domestic and enterprise customers in Sri Lanka. SLT has established ties with several business partners that entail coexistence, co-innovation, and collaboration, and enjoyed mutual successes. 2019 continuing SLT join hands with several partners to bring to the Sri Lankan market new and innovative solutions to empower customers in the digital marketplace.