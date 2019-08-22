Log in
SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT won the CSR Leadership Award for Community Development.

08/22/2019 | 03:03am EDT

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the leading ICT and digital solutions provider in the country was awarded at the 'Sri Lanka CSR Leadership Awards 2019' for Community Development. The awards ceremony was held at Taj Samudra, Colombo recently.

Nilanthi Jayakody (Deputy General Manager/SLT) and Asitha Jayasekara (Deputy General Manager/SLT) receiving the award from Hon. Sujeewa Senasinghe / Minister of Science, Technology & Research

The 'CSR Leadership Awards' recognize corporate entities and individuals that have made a significant and positive impact on the lives of people around them, through their involvement in CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) programs that respect communities, the environment and people.

This award, distinguishes SLT for having a distinctive identity for its long-term community development aligned with the CSR initiatives which are essentially connected to the triple bottom line that means social, economic and environment concerns. Here mainly recognized the CSR project '160 School Development Program' which SLT conducted in contributing to the progress of the society.

This program was instrumental in establishing infrastructure facilities for information technology and telecommunication facilities in schools proving the future generation the opportunity to engage in their studies in hand in hand with the modern technology. Facilities provided under this project included a free Broadband Connection - LTE or ADSL (wired), a web Family Plus package with 12-month rental free offer and a free Wi-Fi Router as ICT infrastructure facilities. In addition, ICT lecture comprised of O/L syllabus was also conducted at each school.

The 'Sri Lanka Best Employer Brand Awards' are aimed at recognizing organizations across the island that have demonstrated excellence in building a corporate brand to become an employer of choice while 'Sri Lanka CSR Leadership Awards' are the highest recognition of corporate organizations that have a significant and positive impact on the lives of people around them.

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:02:08 UTC
