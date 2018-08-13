Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Sri Lanka Telecom PLC    SLTL   LK0312N00005

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC (SLTL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sri Lanka Telecom : Court dismisses Dialog Broadband Petition against SLT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 07:20am CEST

The Commercial High Court judge Hon. Ratnapriya Gurusinghe has dismissed the petition filed by Dialog Broadband Network Ltd (Dialog Broadband) on 18.07.2017 against Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (SLT) regarding the alleged violation of Intellectual Property Rights by SLT relating to GPON RFP to build last mile fibre solutions using FTTH by Dialog. Dialog Broadband, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Dialog Axiata PLC claimed a sum of Rupees 7.8 Billion among other relief from SLT under their petition on the basis that SLT has referred to GPON RFP under District Court case No. DSP 88/2017 which was filed by SLT on 06.06.2017 against Dialog Axiata PLC purporting violation of Sri Lanka Telecommunications Act by Dialog Axiata PLC. SLT made an application to Commercial High Court to revoke relief granted to Dialog Broadband under the ex parte Order on 09.08.2017. In the Commercial High Court case, SLT further raised the preliminary objection that this action has been filed by the wrong party and the High Court Judge Hon. Ratnapriya Gurusinghe upheld the preliminary objection of SLT, delivering the order on 08.08.2018, dismissing in limine Dialog Broadband's action and their claim of Rupees 7.8 Billion in damages from SLT.

Mr. S.A.Parthalingam PC with Mr.Chanaka de Silva, Mr.Niranjan Arulpragasam and Mr.Sachinda Kahandage Attorneys-at-Law instructed by Mr.G.G.Arulpragasam Attorney-at-Law appeared on behalf of Sri Lanka Telecom PLC. Dr. Kanagishwaran PC with Mr. LakshmanJeyakumar Attorney-at-Law instructed by F.J & G De Saram Attorneys-at-Law appeared on behalf of Dialog Broadband Network (Pvt) Ltd.

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 05:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
07:20aSRI LANKA TELECOM : Court dismisses Dialog Broadband Petition against SLT
PU
08/11WRANGLE ON ALLEGED ACQUISITION OF RE : HC dismisses claim of Rs. 7.8 b by Dialog
AQ
08/10LANKA TILES : Mercantile Volleyball Tournament 2018 returns
AQ
08/10SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT Group reports profits up by 13.5%; Revenue Rs. 39.4bn in..
PU
08/04SRI LANKA TELECOM : Super Platinum Sponsor for Batticaloa Emergency and Accident..
AQ
08/03INFOTEL : Sri Lanka Targets 200,000 Job By 2022 In IT Sector
AQ
08/02SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT successfully concludes “eSports Cafe Challenge&rdq..
PU
08/02SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT, Super Platinum Sponsor for the Batticaloa Emergency and..
PU
07/23SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT and SLT (Services) give undertaking to Court, will not u..
AQ
07/16SRI LANKA TELECOM : Court issues notices on SLT Group over infringement of layou..
AQ
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
K. A. Kiththi Perera Chief Executive & Commercial Officer
Pallewatta Gamaralalage K. Sirisena Chairman
M. B. P. Fernandez Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Udeni K. Samararatne Chief Financial Officer
D. W. R. Wijeweera Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC276
NETLINK NBN TRUST--.--%2 208
STARHUB LTD.-40.35%2 139
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY6.51%1 835
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY--.--%1 367
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC21.86%947
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.