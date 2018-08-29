Log in
Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT the winner of three awards at the Sri Lanka Best Employer Brand Awards 2018

08/29/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the national ICT solutions provider was the proud recipient of three awards at the prestigious Sri Lanka Best Employer Brand Awards held at the Taj Samudra Colombo recently. SLT Group Chairman, Mr. P.G. Kumarasinghe Sirisena, CEO of SLT - Mr. Kiththi Perera, Chief Operating /Technology Officer of SLT - Mr. Priyantha Fernandez, Chief HR Officer of SLT - Mrs. Indrani Hissalle and Chief Customer Officer - Mr. Roshan Kaluarachchi attended the ceremony and accepted the awards on behalf of the company.

The company bagged the awards for: Sri Lanka Best Employer Brand Awards - Telecommunications Sector, Brand Leadership Award andSri Lanka Women Leadership Awards - Women Leadership Excellence citation awarded to Mrs. Indrani Hissalle, Chief HR Officer of SLT.

The Best Employer Brand Award conducted for the third year is annually held in several geographic regions as a build-up to the Global Employer Brands which is a part of the World HRD Congress. It features the top organizations from Sri Lanka who are exemplary in HR and have successfully used marketing communications effectively for human resources development. Nominees for the Sri Lanka Best Employer Brand Awards are intensely researched by industry experts and the achievements of shortlisted organizations are recorded and tracked before being thoroughly reviewed by a jury comprising of senior professionals from across the globe.

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 09:11:07 UTC
