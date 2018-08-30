Sri Lanka Telecom : Speedup&win

The third edition of 'SLT Speed Up Cycle Sawariya', the longest across the country cycle race will be held in September, taking cycling in the country to the next level. The men's race is scheduled to begin on 4th of September and wrap up on 8th of September. The women's race will be held on September 07th & 8th marking it as the first time in the cycling history in Sri Lanka that a two-day event had been organized for the women cyclists. Changing the cycling landscape of the country, the first ever para cycling event will be held on September 8th. Both the 820km long men's and 175km long women's races will start from Colombo to reach the finish lines in Kuliyapitiya. The 75km Para event will be from Kurunegala to Kuliyapitiya. Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the country's premier telecommunication provider hosts this event with the collaboration of Cycle Federation of Sri Lanka (CFSL).

Race Details