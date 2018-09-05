Sri Lanka Telecom : “SLT SpeedUp Cycle Sawariya” flaged-off

The Day 1 - SLT SpeedUp Cycle Sawariya started from Colombo on its way to Matara on 4th September morning. The cyclists travelled through Dehiwala, Ratmalana, Moratuwa, Panadura, Kalutara, Aluthgama, Balapitiya, Ambalagoda, Hikkaduwa, Galle, Ahangama, Weligama to reach Matara covering a distance of 160 Km. The contestants reached Matara just before 1.00pm on the first day.

The winners of day 1 marking the finish line in Matara: The winner Dane Nugera of Team Sri Lanka Airforce, 1st runner-up Sonal De Silva of Team Sri Lanka Ports Authority, and 2nd runner-up Thusha Rajapakse of Team Sri Lanka Army.

The third edition of 'SLT Speed Up Cycle Sawariya', the longest across the country cycle race organized by Sri Lanka Telecom under the inspection of Cycle Federation of Sri Lanka (CFSL) kicked off at the Galle Face Green. Hon. Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment Mr. Harin Fernando, Hon. Minister of Sports and Provincial Councils and Local Government Mr. Faiszer Musthapha, Hon. Chief Minister - Western Province Provincial Council, Mr.Isura Devapriya, Chief Executive Officer of Sri Lanka Telecom Mr. Kiththi Perera, Group Chief Marketing Officer of Sri Lanka Telecom Mr Ajantha Seneviratne and several other officials from the three forces and Sri Lanka Police attended the inauguration ceremony.