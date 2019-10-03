Sri Trang Agro Industry PCL : Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting and Scheduling of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2019 (Amended 2) 0 10/03/2019 | 07:41am EDT Send by mail :

19 September 2019 Subject: Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting, and Scheduling of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2019 Attention: President Stock Exchange of Thailand / Singapore Exchange Enclosures: 1. Preliminary details of the issuance and offering of the newly-issued ordinary shares of Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited (STGT) to the directors, executives, and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries (STGT ESOP) 2. Information Memorandum on the Connected Transaction of Sri Trang Agro- Industry Public Company Limited with respect to the shareholding restructuring for the issuance and offering for sale of the newly-issued ordinary shares of STGT in the Initial Public Offering (IPO), and the listing of STGT on the Stock Exchange of Thailand Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 6/2019, convened on 19 September 2019, resolved to approve the significant matters which are summarised as follows: 1. On 8 July 2019, the Company disclosed the resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2019 regarding the plan of issuance and offering of newly-issued ordinary shares of STGT in an initial public offering (IPO), and the listing of STGT on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the "SET") and/or other stock exchanges (Spin-Off). The resolution provides the percentage of the shares to be offered in the IPO to be not exceeding 31.00 percent of the total paid-up capital of STGT after the IPO. The Board of Directors approved the issuance and offering of the newly-issued ordinary shares of STGT to the directors, executives, and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries ("STGT ESOP") amounting to not exceeding 10,000,000 shares, at the par value of THB 1 per share. In this regard, the number of the newly-issued ordinary shares issued under STGT ESOP will be a part of the total number of shares to be offered in the IPO, i.e., not exceeding 31.00 percent of the total paid-up capital of STGT after the IPO. In addition, the Board of Directors Meeting approved to propose that the shareholders meeting of the Company further consider and approve the matter in accordance with the following details: The objectives and necessity of STGT ESOP are to create motivation and give reward for the performance of the directors, executives, and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries for their hard work in the best interests of STGT and its shareholders. The details are set out in Enclosure 1. In this regard, by virtue of the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 32/2551 Re: Offer for Sale of Newly-issued Securities to Directors or Employees (including any amendment thereto) ("TorChor. 32/2551"), the Company, as a parent company which is a listed company, has the duty to convene a shareholders meeting to consider and approve the issuance and - 1- offering of the newly-issued ordinary shares of STGT to the directors, executives, and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries under STGT ESOP in accordance with the conditions specified under such notification, whereby the resolution of the shareholders meeting approving such matter shall be passed by votes of no less than three-quarters (3/4) of the total votes cast by the shareholders attending the meeting and being entitled to vote, and there shall not be shareholders holding shares in an aggregate number of more than 10.00 (ten) percent of the total votes of the shareholders attending the meeting and voting to oppose the offering of the newly-issued ordinary shares of STGT under STGT ESOP. 2. The Board of Directors approved the restructuring of the shareholdings of Shi Dong Shanghai Medical Equipment Company Limited ("SDME") and Sri Trang USA, Inc. ("STU"), to have both companies as subsidiaries of STGT, and approved that STGT purchases STU's capital-increased shares, by which after the restructuring of the shareholdings of STU, STGT will proceed to increase the capital in STU, for amount of not exceeding USD 8.5 million, for STU to repay the loans secured from financial institutions, in order to prepare STGT for the issuance and offering for sale of the newly-issued ordinary shares in the initial public offering (IPO), and the listing of STGT on the SET. The details are set out in Enclosure 2. In addition, the restructuring of the shareholdings of SDME and STU are classified as Class 4 Connected Transactions, or transactions relating to assets or services under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions (including any amendment thereto), and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning Connected Transactions, 2003 (including any amendment thereto) (collectively, the "Notifications on Connected Transactions"), for the transactions are entered into between subsidiaries of the Company or the Company and STGT, a connected person of the Company, having its directors and major shareholder as the directors and major shareholder of the Company, and the Company having its shareholding in STGT less than 90 percent of the total issued shares, with a value totalling 2.10 percent, calculated based on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, reviewed by the certified public accountant, for the period ending 30 June 2019, which is higher than 0.03 percent but lower than 3.00 percent of the net tangible asset value. As a result, the Company is obliged to obtain approval for the entering into of the transactions from the Board of Directors, and to prepare and disclose information on the entering into of the transactions to the SET, pursuant to the Notifications on Connected Transactions. In this regard, there were no other connected transactions of the Company during the six months period prior to these transactions. The Board of Directors approved that 8 October 2019 be scheduled as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to attend Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2019. Depositors or persons with shares standing to the credit of their securities accounts with Depository Agents at 5.00 p.m. (Singapore time) on 8 October 2019 may exercise their voting rights in respect of the number of shares credited to their securities accounts through CDP. The Board of Directors approved the scheduling of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2019 on 6 November 2019, at 10.30 a.m., at Grand Convention Hall B, 8 th floor, Lee Gardens Plaza, Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, with the following agenda items: - 2- Agenda 1:To consider and certify the Minutes of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, convened on 30 April 2019 Agenda 2:To consider and approve the issuance and offering of the newly-issued ordinary shares of Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited (STGT) to the directors, executives, and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries (STGT ESOP) Agenda 3:Other matters (if any) Please be informed accordingly. Sincerely yours, (Mr. Kitichai Sincharoenkul) Director - 3- Enclosure 1 Preliminary details of the issuance and offering of the newly-issued ordinary shares of Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited (STGT) to the directors, executives, and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries (STGT ESOP) 1. Objectives and Necessity: To create motivation and give reward for the performance of the directors, executives and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries for their hard work in the best interests of STGT and its shareholders; To create motivation for the directors, executives and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries who have outstanding performance and are hard to replace, to continue working with STGT in the long term in order to achieve the business goals; To keep employees who are knowledgeable and have ability working with STGT in the long run; and For the employees to feel that they become one of the owners in order for them to have the same objectives as the shareholders, and to focus on the growth and sustainability of STGT. STGT ESOP must be approved by the shareholders meeting of the Company in accordance with the criteria and conditions specified under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 32/2551 Re: Offer for Sale of Newly-issued Securities to Directors or Employees (including any amendment thereto), and is subject to the successfulness of the issuance and offering of the newly-issued ordinary shares of STGT in the initial public offering (IPO) and the listing of STGT on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the "SET"). 2. Details of the newly-issued ordinary shares issued under STGT ESOP Type of securities : The newly-issued ordinary shares of STGT issued and offered to the directors, executives, and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries. Term Number of newly-issued ordinary shares to be issued and offered Two years from the date on which the ordinary shares of STGT are listed on the SET.

Not exceeding 10,000,000 shares, at the par value of THB 1 per share, equivalent to not exceeding 0.70 percent of the total issued shares and total voting rights of STGT after the IPO.

In this regard, the final number of shares to be issued and offered, and the offering value under STGT ESOP will be disclosed in the Registration Statement for Offer for Sale of Securities of STGT, and/or the draft prospectus of STGT, and/or via the announcement system of the SET. Offering price per : The first offering price per share under STGT ESOP at the date of IPO is share equivalent to 90.00 percent of the IPO price, and the subsequent offering prices per share under STGT ESOP in the first to second year after the IPO will be equivalent to 90.00 percent of the market price as specified under the Notification of the Office of the Securities and Exchange - 1 - Enclosure 1 Commission regarding the Calculation of Offer Price of Securities and Determination of Market Price for Consideration of Offer For Sale of Newly-issued Shares with Discount. In this regard, in the case where any of the offering prices are lower than the par value, STGT is required to offer the newly-issued ordinary shares to the directors, executives, and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries under STGT ESOP at a price equivalent to the par value, subject to Section 52 of the Public Limited Companies Act B.E. 2535 (as amended). Offering period : STGT will offer the newly-issued ordinary shares by means of a programme. STGT will offer the newly-issued ordinary shares for the first time on the date of the IPO in the number of 40.00 percent of the total newly-issued ordinary shares to be offered under STGT ESOP, or not exceeding 4,000,000 shares, and will offer the newly-issued ordinary shares under STGT ESOP two more times during the first to second year after the IPO, each in the number of 30.00 percent of the total newly- issued ordinary shares to be offered under STGT ESOP, or not exceeding 3,000,000 shares for each offering. In this regard, STGT will complete the offering within the term of the programme, and it will commence the offering after it is granted approval for the IPO from the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The "Offering Date" means the date on which the Board of Directors of STGT or the person delegated by the Board of Directors of STGT, passes a resolution or approves as the date to offer the newly-issued ordinary shares to the directors, executives, and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries under STGT ESOP. STGT will schedule the date to offer the newly-issued ordinary shares to the directors, executives, and/or employees of STGT and STGT's subsidiaries to be the same, i.e., the date of the first offering of the newly-issued ordinary shares under STGT ESOP is the same as the date of IPO. For the other two offerings (the offering in the first and second year after the IPO), the shares will be offered during 1 July - 15 July 2021 and 2022. The "Record Date" means: 1. For the allocation of newly-issued ordinary shares at the date of IPO: the date on which the shareholders meeting of STGT passes a resolution or approves the names of the persons who are entitled to the allocation of the newly-issued ordinary shares under STGT ESOP which is expected to be around 22 November 2019. 2. For the allocation of newly-issued ordinary shares during the first to second year after the IPO: the date on which the Board of Directors of STGT or the person delegated by the Board of Directors of STGT, passes a resolution or approves the names of the persons who are entitled to the allocation of the newly-issued - 2 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

