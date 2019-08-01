Showroomprive.com: 2019 Half Year financial report

2019 Half Year financial report

La Plaine Saint Denis, 31 July 2019 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer, specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2019.

It can be consulted on the web site of the Company: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick and profitable growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 900 million euros in 2018, and net revenue of 672 million euros, growing by 3% over the preceding year. The Group employs more than 1,150 people.

CONTACTS