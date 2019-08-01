Log in
Showroomprive.com: 2019 Half Year financial report

0
08/01/2019

Showroomprive.com
Showroomprive.com: 2019 Half Year financial report

01-Aug-2019 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2019 Half Year financial report

 

La Plaine Saint Denis, 31 July 2019 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer, specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2019.

 

It can be consulted on the web site of the Company: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

 

 

 

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick and profitable growth.

 

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 900 million euros in 2018, and net revenue of 672 million euros, growing by 3% over the preceding year. The Group employs more than 1,150 people.

 

For more information : https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

 

 

 

 

CONTACTS

Showroomprivé

ACTUS finance & communication

Damien Fornier de Violet, Relations Investisseurs

Grégoire Saint-Marc, Relations Investisseurs

investor.relations@showroomprive.net

showroomprive@actus.fr

 

+33 1 53 67 36 94

 

 

Priscilla Le Minter, Communication

Alexandra Prisa, Relations Presse

priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net

aprisa@actus.fr

+33 1 76 21 50 16

+33 1 53 67 36 90

 

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: pdf EN
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PTBBAWAUII

Language: English
Company: Showroomprive.com
1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie
93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis
France
Internet: showroomprive.com
ISIN: FR0013006558
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 850839
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

850839  01-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=850839&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
