Showroomprive.com: Showroomprivé will publish its results for the first half of 2019 on july 25th 2019

07/17/2019 | 11:55am EDT

Showroomprive.com
Showroomprive.com: Showroomprivé will publish its results for the first half of 2019 on july 25th 2019

17-Jul-2019 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

  

 

ShowroomprivE WILL PUBLISH ITS results for the first half of 2019

ON july 25TH 2019

 

  

Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, will publish its results for the first half of fiscal year 2019,

 

On July 25th 2019 after trading hours

 

 

A press release will be posted on Showroomprivé's corporate website: www.showroomprivegroup.com

 

An analyst and investor conference call (in French) will also be hosted on July 25th 2019 from 6:30 pm (Paris time). Journalists will only be able to listen to the conference.

 

Dial-in to listen to the conference LIVE

From France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57

From the UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

Access code: 2082258

 

Webcast

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1252195&tp_key=11761fba45

 

 

ABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 2,000 brand partners on its mobile apps or online in France and six other countries.

Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth.

 

Showroomprivé is listed on the Euronext Paris (code: SRP), and reported gross turnover of over 900 million euros in 2018, corresponding to net sales of 672 million euros, up 3% versus the previous year. The company employs more than 1,150 people.

 

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

 

Contacts

Showroomprivé

ACTUS finance & communication

Damien Fornier de Violet, Relations Investisseurs

Grégoire Saint-Marc, Relations Investisseurs

investor.relations@showroomprive.net

showroomprive@actus.fr

 

+33 1 53 67 36 94

 

 

Priscilla Le Minter, Communication

Alexandra Prisa, Relations Presse

priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net

aprisa@actus.fr

+33 1 76 21 50 16

+33 1 53 67 36 90

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: PDF EN
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DKWLQBSTXS

Language: English
Company: Showroomprive.com
1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie
93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis
France
Internet: showroomprive.com
ISIN: FR0013006558
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 842779
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

842779  17-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=842779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
