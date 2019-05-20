Showroomprive.com: Update of the liquidity contract

Update of the liquidity contract

La Plaine Saint Denis, May 20, 2019 - SRP GROUPE and ODDO BHF SCA signed a new liquidity contract following changes in the regulation related to liquidity contracts and in compliance with AMF decision n° 2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018.

This new agreement, which replaces the previous contract signed with ODDO BHF SCA, and which will come into effect as of May 20th, 2019, plans market animation of Showroomprivé shares under ISIN code n° FR0013006558 on Euronext Paris by ODDO BHF SCA. The trading platform on which transactions under the liquidity contract will be carried out is Euronext Paris.

As of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

146, 195.22 euros ; and

172 , 558 Showroomprivé shares

In accordance with the contract terms, execution of the liquidity contract will be suspended:

Under the conditions set out in Article 5, chapter II of the AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018

At SRP GROUPE's request for a period specified by SRP GROUPE

Also, the contract may be terminated by SRP GROUPE at any time and without notice, or by ODDO BHF SCA with one month's notice.

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM

Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands on its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in eight other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 900 million euros in 2018, and net revenue of 672 million euros, growing by 3% over the preceding year. The Group employs more than 1,000 people.

For more information: www.showroomprivegroup.com

