Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  SRP Groupe S.A.    SRP   FR0013006558

SRP GROUPE S.A.

(SRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Showroomprive.com: 2020 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 03:25am EDT

Showroomprive.com
Showroomprive.com: 2020 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

27-Jul-2020 / 09:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

2020 Half Year financial report

 

La Plaine Saint Denis, 27 July 2020 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer, specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2020.

 

It can be consulted on the web site of the Company: http://showroomprivegroup.com

 

 

 

 

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

 

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 822 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

 

For more information : https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

 

 

CONTACTS

Showroomprivé

ACTUS finance & communication

François de Castelnau, Directeur financier

Grégoire Saint-Marc, Relations Investisseurs

investor.relations@showroomprive.net

showroomprive@actus.fr

 

+33 1 53 67 36 94

 

 

Priscilla Le Minter, Communication

Manon Clairet, Relations Presse

priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net

mclairet@actus.fr

+33 1 76 21 50 16

+33 1 53 67 36 73

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2020 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Language: English
Company: Showroomprive.com
1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie
93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis
France
Internet: showroomprive.com
ISIN: FR0013006558
AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report
EQS News ID: 1101587
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1101587  27-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1101587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SRP GROUPE S.A.
03:25aSHOWROOMPRIVE.COM : 2020 half year financial report
EQ
02:11aSRP GROUPE S A : First half 2020 results return to positive EBITDA of 7 million..
PU
02:05aSHOWROOMPRIVE.COM : First half 2020 results return to positive ebitda of ?7 mill..
EQ
07/17SRP GROUPE S A : Showroomprivé launches its capital increase with preferential s..
PU
07/17SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM : Showroomprivé launches its capital increase with preferentia..
EQ
06/30SRP GROUPE S.A. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
06/08SRP GROUPE S A : Adoption of resolutions allowing the implementation of the 8-1..
PU
06/08SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM : Adoption of resolutions allowing the implementation of the ?..
EQ
06/08SRP GROUPE S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
05/18SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM : Availability of shareholders' meeting documents
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 698 M 817 M 817 M
Net income 2020 -22,5 M -26,3 M -26,3 M
Net Debt 2020 73,8 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,2 M 39,7 M 40,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 048
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart SRP GROUPE S.A.
Duration : Period :
SRP Groupe S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRP GROUPE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,07 €
Last Close Price 0,67 €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Dayan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François de Castelnau Group Chief Financial Officer
Michaël Dayan Director
Thierry Petit Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Eric Dayan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRP GROUPE S.A.1.27%40
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION10.84%143 840
THE TJX COMPANIES-13.38%63 356
TARGET CORPORATION-3.51%61 857
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION22.90%48 255
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.32%44 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group