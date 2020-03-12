Log in
03/12/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

Showroomprive.com
Showroomprive.com: Annual Results 2019 - Sharp impact of exceptional operations on stock (large clearance and depreciation)

12-March-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Annual Results 2019

SHARP IMPACT OF EXCEPTIONAL OPERATIONS ON STOCK (Large CLEARANCE AND DEPRECIATION)

 

La Plaine Saint Denis, 12 March 2020 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published its annual results for revenues for the year ending 31 December 2019.

 

 

Annual results significantly impacted by non-recurring items

 

Revenues were down -8.4% (-8.0% for online activities) due to:

  • A sluggish economic environment throughout the year;
  • strategic decisions aimed at restoring profitability and reducing inventory risk:
    • a deliberately more limited offering (more selectiveness in purchases, fewer firm purchases);
    • geographical streamlining involving the closure of several sites worldwide;
    • a considerable reduction in marketing expenditure, down 28% over the year.

An EBITDA[1] loss of ?31.4 million, in line with December 2019 expectations, including:

  • Stock operations for ?34 million, integrating ?21 million of exceptional depreciations and massive inventory clearance in H2 at knock-down prices of unsold online items and returns, in a challenging B2B market conditions (wholesale);
  • + ?3.1 million due to application of IFRS 16 on 1 January 2019.

 

Net result of -?70.5 million, which included:

  • -?21.6 million of non-recurring expenses, including restructuring charges, the winding up of a logistics project that has ceased to be of strategic value, an complementary price relating to the acquisition of SaldiI Privati, consultancy fees, provisions for risks and various other expenses mainly without cash flow impact;
  • -?1.3 million of tax.

Financial structure maintained

  • Shareholders' equity of ?152 million;
  • Value of stock almost halved to ?48 million at 31 December 2019;
  • Gross cash and cash equivalents of ?49.0 million;
  • Net financial debt of ?29.3 million (of which ?23.3 million due to impact of application of IFRS 16);
  • Reclassification of all non-IFRS financial debt to short term. Advanced discussions with banks for the renewal of financing lines.

Path to improved EBITDA margin underlined in H2, despite a downturn of activity in Q4

  • Strong reduction in EBITDA loss between the first and second semester (-8.3 million euros vs -23.2 million euros);
  • EBITDA for the second half of the year at equilibrium excluding exceptional depreciations of stocks;
  • First effects of the reduction in operating costs.

Outlook

  • Actions initiated concerning product offering, designed to improve the business trend;
  • Continuation of the plan with the aim of reducing operating costs with a strong focus on logistics and G&A expenses;
  • New growth drivers developed, especially in SRP Media.

 

Primary statements at 31 December 2019 have been approved by the Board of Directors, which convened that day. The certification report will be issued once the procedures for publishing the annual financial report have been finalised. The group's consolidated accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 will be settled and available on the Showroomprivé website (https://www.showroomprivegroup.com/) by 30 April 2020 at the latest.

 

Key figures 2019

 

(? million)

2018

2019

Change

H2 2018

H2 2019

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

672.2

615.6

-8.4%

356.8

313.5

-12.1%

Total Internet revenues

658.5

605.8

-8.0%

351.5

307.1

-12.6%

Gross margin

243.8

187.5

-23.1%

133.4

98.8

-25.9%

as % of revenues

36.3%

30.5%

-5.8 pt

37.4%

31.5%

-5.9 pt

Current operating expenses

-249.4

-234.3

-6.1%

-132.8

-114.6

-13.7%

as % of revenues

37.1%

38.1%

+1.0 pt

37.2%

36.5%

-0.7 pt

EBITDA

5.1

-31.4

N.A

5.9

-8.3

N.A

Net results

-4.4

-70.5

N.A

2.1

-29.0

N.A

 

 

Showroomprivé co-founders and co-CEOs Thierry Petit and David Dayan, said:

 

"2019 has been a difficult year and an intense one too. It was instrumental in shaping our Group for the coming years. After several years of strong growth, we had to make significant changes to the way the Group works - especially its purchasing model - to adapt to market changes.

 

So, we restructured much of our business and made changes to our inventory, which had grown too large and consequently had a very bad knock-on effect on our figures.

 

At the same time, we sought to optimise all processes and reduce costs. These plans are all well underway today. They've even improved EBITDA, which is now almost at equilibrium when excluding non-recurring inventory impairment in the second half of 2019, marking a clear improvement compared to the first half.

 

Our priority in 2020 will be to continue on this path to improved profitability by pursuing our optimisation actions with considerable potential identified in logistics management and inventory-streamlining.

 

One of our challenges will also be to make our internet business more stable, though this online business will still be in decline in the first half of this year. The commercial team will be strengthened, actions taken in regard to brands and new offers, will help us reach this goal, especially given that our customer base again proved resilient in 2019.

 

This roadmap will be pursued with support from our financial partners, with whom we are currently discussing bank financing  with an extended maturity adapted to our trajectory.

 

We'll share a new progress report with you at the end of the first half of 2020."

 

 

DETAILED COMMENTS BY TYPE OF INDICATOR

Revenues

(? million)

2018

2019

Change

Internet revenues

 

 

 

France

546.2

506.8

-7.2%

International

112.3

99.0

-11.9%

International (like-for-like1)

107.3

98.8

-8.0%

Total Internet revenues

658.5

605.8

-8.0%

Other revenues

13.7

9.8

-28.8%

Net revenues

672.2

615.6

-8.4%

 

 

 

 
           

* Restated for closures of Polish, German and multi-currency sites

 

The Group's 2019 revenues were down 8.4% at ?615.6 million, after this trend accelerated at the end of the half-year. A sluggish economic environment all year long explains this downturn, as do certain strategic decisions:

  • greater focus on higher-margin business and a gradual shift from the firm purchase model (20.3% of sales in 2019, down 5.3 points) towards conditional purchases and sales by dropshipping[2] , reducing de facto the number of products on offer;
  • Streamlining of worldwide business, involving the closure of certain country branches and sites, combined with a significant reduction in marketing investments, leading to a drop in online platform traffic.

In retail, internet sales in France were at ?506.8 million, down 7.2% over the year. They were not only affected by the factors previously mentioned but also by the absence of any major operation from the entity SRP Media. SRP Media's 2019 revenues, restated with these sales, are growing.

 

Worldwide, revenues were down 11.9%. Excluding the impact of the Polish, German and multi-currency site closures, they were down 8.0%. Saldi Privati posted a slight decline in 2019 due to greater selectiveness of product offering.

 

Other revenues, including non-internet sales were down 28.8% over the year. This drop was mainly due to a pricing effect as the Group had decided to massively run-down surplus inventories online (stock left over from difficulties in the handling stocks and unsold internet items) at slashed prices in a fiercely competitive physical clearance market. This strategy aims to clear stock with the purpose of reducing the related logistical costs.

 

Key performance indicators*

 

2018

2019

Change

Cumulative buyers** (millions)

9.0

9.8

+8.3%

buyers (in millions)

3.5

3.2

-9.2%

of which loyal buyers

2.4

2.4

-1.1%

in % of total buyers

69.9%

76.2%

+6.2 pts

Number of orders (in millions)

15.1

13.4

-11.4%

Revenue per buyer***

176.0

176.0

0.0%

Average Number of orders

4.3

4.2

-2.4%

Average Basket size (?)

40.6

41.6

+2.5%

* Other than Beauteprivee

** 'Cumulative buyers' are all buyers who have made at least one purchase on the group's platform since its launch

*** IFRS

 

The optimisation of marketing expenditure combined with the sluggish economic context led to a 9% fall in the number of buyers over the year, which brought about an almost automatic 11% fall in the number of orders.

 

Still, the concentration of marketing efforts on the base of repeat buyers helped consolidate this base at 2.4 million people, in line with measures aimed at boosting engagement, loyalty and brand preference. This base now represents 76% of the total number of buyers, up 6.2 points over the year, and generated 85.5% of the Group's revenues.

 

Furthermore, the brand's appeal is intact, which helped the Group carry on widening its base of first-time buyers, with 0.8 million new buyers on board in 2019, while keeping revenues stable at ?176 per buyer.

 

Cost structure

(? million)

2018

2019

Variation

H1 2019

H2 2019

Change

Net revenues

672.2

615.6

-8.4%

302.0

313.5

+3.8%

Cost of goods sold

-428.5

-428.0

-0.1%

-213.3

-214.7

+0.6%

Gross margin

243.8

187.5

-23.1%

88.7

98.8

+11.4%

as % of revenues

36.3%

30.5%

-5.8 pt

29.4%

31.5%

+2.1 pt

Marketing*

-34.6

-24.7

-28.5 %

-12.1

-12.6

+4.2%

as % of revenues

5.1%

4.0%

-1.1 pt

4.0%

4.0%

-0.0 pt

Logistics and order processing

-157.9

-152.4

-3.5%

-77.4

-75.0

-3.0%

as % of revenues

23.5%

24.8%

+1.3 pt

25.6%

23.9%

-1.7 pt

General and administrative expenses

-57.0

-57.2

+0.5%

-30.3

-26.9

-11.1%

as % of revenues

8.5%

9.3%

+0.8 pt

10.0%

8.6%

-1.4 pt

Total of current operational expenses

-249.4

-234.3

-6.1%

-119.8

-114.6

-4.4%

as % of revenues

37.1%

38.1%

+1.0 pt

39.7%

36.5%

-3.1 pt

Operating income before cost of share-based payments and other operating income and expenses

-5.7

-46.8

N.A

-31.1

-15.7

-49.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

5.1

-31.4

N.A

-23.2

-8.3

-64.0%

of which France

15.7

-24.6

N.A

-19.5

-5.0

-74.4%

of which International

-10.6

-6.9

-35.4%

-3.7

-3.2

-12.5%

*In accordance with AMF recommendations, the amortisation of intangible assets recognised during a business combination is presented under "underlying EBIT", as marketing costs.

 

In 2019, the gross margin of ?187.5 million fell to 30.5% of revenues (down 5.8 points), including:

 

  • stock operations for ?34 million, integrating ?21 million of exceptional depreciations (of which ?8 million in the second semester) and massive inventory clearance in H2 at knock-down prices of unsold online items and internet returns, in a challenging BtoB market conditions, in order to drastically reduce stock volumes;
  • the absence of major operations with a customer for the entity SRP Média.

Restated for these elements, the 2019 gross margin was 36.5% of total revenues, up 0.2 points in relation to 2018, in line with the strategy of greater selectiveness, the effects of which were remarkably clear in H2. The H2 margin was 37.2%, restated for exceptional elements, versus 35.5% in H1, i.e. +2.2 points.

 

The impact of the fall in gross margin was mitigated by a ?15.1 million reduction in operating costs, of which ?3.1 million from the application of IFRS 16, brought about by H2 savings of around ?18.2 million that largely offset the increase of around ?3.1 million in H1. This performance was illustrated by:

 

  • the considerable reduction in marketing expenditure, down ?9.8 million (-28.5%) in one year, with ?8.6 million less in H2 2019 compared to H2 2018, this spending now being focused on the loyal customer base;
  • logistics costs down ?5.5 million compared with 2018, but the share of which in revenues was up by 1.3 points due to logistical shortcomings in H1 and adjustments required for launching dropshipping. Considerable efforts were made in H2 with a ?8.2 million reduction compared to H2 2018 and a ?2.4 million reduction compared to H1 2019;
  • the ?0.3 million increase in expenditure on general and administrative expenses related to Beauteprivee and non-cash items (increase in projects depreciation). Still, the measures introduced in 2018 to streamline staff began to bear fruit in H2 2019, with a ?3.4 million drop compared to H1 2019.

 

As a result, the Group's 2019 EBITDA was -?31.4 million, with -?23.2 million in H1 and -?8.3 million in H2. EBITDA marked a clear improvement in the second part of the year, and emerged over this period at the equilibrium, restated from exceptional depreciation of inventories

 

Operating income before the cost of payments in shares and other operating income and expenses was -?46.8 million, compared with -?5.7 million at 31 December 2018.

 

Net income

(millions ?)

2018

2019

Change

Operating income before cost of share-based payments and other operating income and expenses

-5.7

-46.8

-41.1

Other operating income and expenses

-0.7

-21.6

-21.0

Operating income

-6.3

-68.4

-62.1

Cost of financial debt

-0.2

-0.6

-0.4

Other financial income and expenses

-0.1

-0.1

-0.0

Profit before tax

-6.6

-69.1

-62.5

Income tax

2.3

-1.3

-3.6

Net income

-4.4

-70.5

-66.1

Other income and operational expenses (-?21.6 million) were made up of non-recurring costs including:

  • -?3.2 million in restructuring costs;
  • -?2.7 million in consultancy fees and provisions for risks;
  • -?3.5 million in costs of discontinuing a project that no longer has strategic value;
  • -?2.3 million in additional price relating to the acquisition of SaldiI Privati;
  • Around -?10 million in various provisions with no impact on cash flow.

 

The Group also posted ?2.3 million in tax.

As a result, the Group's net income was -?70.5 million.

 

Cash-flow elements

(? million)

2018

2019

H1 2019

H2 2019

Cash flows related to operating activities

6.7

-26.0

-28.7

2.7

Cash flows related to investment activities

-17.9

-36.2

-30.5

-5.7

Cash flows related to financing activities

40.7

30.8

19.9

10.9

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

29.5

-31.4

-39.3

7.9

 

Net cash-flow variation in 2019 was -?31.4 million due to:

 

  • Cash flows from operational business standing at -?26.0 million, including:
    • A negative self-financing capacity that reflects the lower performance, at -?50.1 million
    • A sharp decrease in WCR relating to stock reduction for an extra ?26.4 million

Cash flow relating to operational business was positive at ?2.7 million in H2.

 

  • Cash flows from investment activities stood at -?36.2 million, reflecting the ?22.3 million payment for acquiring 40% of the share capital of Beauteprivee not yet held and capex net from disposal of fixed assets representing ?13.8 million (including ?7.2 million of investment in the new logistics warehouse).

 

  • Cash flow relating to financing operations stood at ?30.8 million (including a ?3.0 million impact from IFRS 16), which came from the issuing of short-term lines of credit.

 

Balance sheet

ASSETS (? million)

2018

2019

 

LIABILITIES (? million)

2018

2019

Total non-current assets

204.5

224.3

 

Total shareholders' equity

223.2

152.2

Total current assets

253.7

164.1

 

Total non-current liabilities

25.3

20.8

o/w Inventory

99.1

48.4

 

o/w financial debt

19.5

20.3

o/w Cash and cash equivalents

80.4

49.0

 

Total current liabilities

209.7

215.4

 

 

 

 

o/w financial debt

22.7

58.1

Total Assets

458.3

388.4

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

458.2

388.4

 

Shareholder equity amounted to ?152.2 million at 31 December 2019, incorporating the year's net income of -?70.5 million.

The group's net financial debt reached ?29.4 million (6.0 million euros without IFRS 16), including a gross financial debt of ?78.4 million (55.1 million euros without IFRS 16) and an available cash flow of ?49 million.

Given the losses posted, the Group anticipate an automatic breach of its banking agreements, the consequence of which was an accounts reclassification of all non-IFRS financial debt to under a year, being specified that the banks declined making the debt during the time of the negotiations.

The Group is currently at an advanced stage of discussions with its banking partners to renew its lines of credit, including a pushed-back maturity date in line with its medium-term financing needs.

 

 

 

CONTINUING STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

 

  • Group stock halved

Logistical malfunctions adversely affected the firm's inventory and the rate at which it was sold. Remaining stock, especially that from inefficient handling of returns, generated many additional logistical costs and led to considerable depreciations in value. The Group has also decided to accelerate sales of unsold stock and returned items at knock down prices, against the backdrop of a persistently depressed wholesale market. In this way, at 31 December 2019, the Group held stock and outstanding items at a value of ?48 million, compared with ?99 million at 31 December 2018, which is in line with current market conditions.

 

  • Shifting towards a model of conditional purchases

To reduce inventory risk, the Group has continued to shift its model towards conditional purchases and "dropshipping". The portion of firm sales therefore fell 5.3 points compared to 2018, at 20.3% of revenues, but was offset by a 5.6 points growth in dropshipping, at 13.8%. This shifting created very few new stocks.

 

  • Logistical tool internalised

The opening of a new mechanized warehouse in the Group in Q4 2019 should help boost efficiency in logistical processes and improve control of logistical flows. Efficiency gains generated by the Group's extra internal capacity will help decrease the cost per order on around 20% of shipments by 2020 and will make savings in EBITDA of around ?4 million over a full year.

 

  • Updates to the online platform

Throughout the year, the Group continued to develop by enhancing the services and features of its online retail platform. In 2019, the home page was redesigned, a feature for geolocating offers was rolled out, a notification centre was set up, a new information system for managing the whole travel business line was implemented and a supplier portal designed for dropshipping was introduced.

 

OUTLOOK

The SRP Group will start 2020 with the ambition of continuing the gradual upward trend and increase its EBITDA margin.

 

SRP will be pursuing its strategy of selectiveness in purchases, focusing on the most profitable business, and will continue to favour conditional purchases and dropshipping over firm purchases. To offset the mechanical decline in revenues brought about by this strategy, the Group has been pursuing actions to strengthen its offering and widen its number of brand partners by using its positions of strength and its strike force of ten million buyers. The Group also plans to speed up development of SRP Media with new data offers.

 

This strategy should carry on having a favourable impact on the gross margin, which should no longer be impacted, like in 2019, by major non-recurring inventory transactions.

 

Regarding operating expenses, optimisation actions will be pursued. In 2020, the Group will enjoy the full-year effect of the reduction in general and administrative expenses. Emphasis in 2020 will mainly be on streamlining logistics and warehousing, with a gradual reduction in the number of sites and partners and the rise of the Group's new logistics warehouse.

 

Thus, the implementation of this strategy in 2020 should enable the next phase of Group's development from 2021 to be tackled from a sound basis.

 

 

Today, the Group's activity is not directly impacted by the various disturbances linked to the covid-19 epidemic, except for the "travel" activity, which however represents a small part of its turnover (2.4 % of turnover in 2019). However, the Group remains attentive to the evolution of the situation in Italy and the evolution of the situation of the storage / destocking strategy of partner brands, particularly in the fashion field, given the likely delay in delivering new collections to their stores.

 

 

*

*  *


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release solely contains summary information and is not intended to be detailed. This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements relating to the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying hypotheses, statements with respect to plans, to objectives and to expectations relating to operations that are still to come, to future revenues and services, and statements with respect to future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "believe", "anticipate", "objective" or similar expressions. Even if the Group believes that the expectations reflected by such forward looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders of the Group are advised of the fact that the information and forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally out of the control of the Group, which could imply that the effective results and events can differ significantly and in an unfavourable manner from those that are communicated, implied or indicated by this information and these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are advanced or identified in the documents filed or that are to be filed with the Financial Markets Authority by the Group (in particular those detailed in chapter 4 of the reference document of the Company). The Group does not take on any commitment to publish updates of the forward-looking information, this whether subsequent to new information, to future events or to any other element.

 

 

 

UPCOMING INFORMATION

Revenue of the 1st quarter of 2020: early May 2020

 

 

ABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

 

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 821 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

 

For more information : https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Showroomprivé

ACTUS finance & communication

François de Castelnau, CFO

Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations

investor.relations@showroomprive.net

showroomprive@actus.fr

 

+33 1 53 67 36 94

 

 

Priscilla Le Minter, Communication

Alexandra Prisa, Press Relations

priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net

aprisa@actus.fr

+33 1 76 21 50 16

+33 1 53 67 36 90
     

 

 

 APPENDICES

 

        INCOME STATEMENT

(? thousands)

2018

2019

%Change

H2-18

H2-19

%Change

  

Net revenues

672 233

615 562

-8.4%

356 757

313 519

-12.1%

Cost of goods sold

-428 465

-428 018

-0.1%

-223 390

-214 688

-3.9%

Gross margin

243 769

187 544

-23.1%

133 367

98 831

-25.9%

Gross margin as % of revenues

36.3%

30.5%

-5.8 pt

37.4%

31.5%

-5.9 pt

Marketing1

-34 551

-24 706

-28.5 %

-21 225

-12 605

-40.6%

As % of revenues

5.1%

4.0%

-1.1 pt

5.9%

4.0%

-1.9 pt

Logistics & fulfilment

-157 895

-152 373

-3.5%

-83 222

-75 009

-9.9%

As % of revenues

23.5%

24.8%

+1.3 pt

23.3%

23.9%

+0.6 pt

General & administrative expenses

-56 976

-57 247

+0.5%

-28 320

-26 942

-4.9%

As % of revenues

8.5%

9.3%

+0.8 pt

7.9%

8.6%

+0.7 pt

Total Opex

-249 422

-234 326

-6.1%

-132 766

-114 556

-13.7%

As % of revenues

37.1%

38.1%

+1.0 pt

37.2%

36.5%

-0.7 pt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current operating profit

-5 653

-46 782

N.A

600

-15 725

N.A

Other operating income and expenses

-681

-21 638

N.A

-1 596

-8 836

N.A

Operating profit

-6 334

-68 420

N.A

-996

-24 561

N.A

Net finance costs

-224

-591

+163.8%

-131

-381

+191.5%

Other financial income and expenses

-77

-122

N.A

-155

-126

N.A

Profit before tax

-6 636

-69 133

N.A

-1 282

-25 069

N.A

Income taxes

2 280

-1 329

N.A

3 409

-3 974

N.A

Net income

-4 356

-70 462

N.A

2 128

-29 042

N.A

EBITDA

5 120

-31 440

N.A

5 893

-8 276

N.A

EBITDA as % of revenues

0.8%

N.A

N.A

1.7%

N.A

N.A
               

1 In compliance with the recommendations of the AMF, amortization of intangible assets recognized upon business combinations is indicated in the "Current Operating Income" within marketing expenses
PERFORMANCE INDICATORS1

 

2018

2019

%Change

H2-2018

H2-2019

%Change

CUSTOMERS METRICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cumulative buyers (in thousands)

9 031

9 785

+8,3%

9 031

9 785

8,3%

France

7 200

7 749

+7,6%

7 200

7 749

7,6%

International

1 831

2 035

+11,2%

1 831

2 035

11,2%

Buyers (in thousands)

3 481

3 162

-9,2%

2 499

2 352

-5,9%

France

2 783

2 533

-9,0%

2 021

1 898

-6,1%

International

698

629

-9,9%

478

453

-5,0%

Revenue per Buyers (?)

176,0

176,0

0,0%

130,3

120,2

-7,7%

France

180,3

181,2

+0,5%

132,4

123,1

-7,0%

International

159,1

155,3

-2,4%

121,6

108,7

-10,6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ORDERS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total orders (in thousands)

15 085

13 368

-11,4%

8 084

6 660

-17,6%

France

12 232

10 837

-11,4%

6 596

5 395

-18,2%

International

2 854

2 530

-11,3%

1 489

1 265

-15,0%

Average Orders per Buyer (in number of orders)

4,3

4,2

-2,4%

3,2

2,8

-12,5%

France

4,4

4,3

-2,6%

3,3

2,8

-12,9%

International

4,1

4,0

-1,6%

3,1

2,8

-10,5%

Average Basket Size

40,6

41,6

+2,5%

40,3

42,5

+5,5%

France

41,0

42,3

+3,2%

40,6

43,3

+6,8%

International

38,9

38,6

-0,8%

39,0

39,0

-0,1%

1 Hors Beauteprivee

 

BALANCE SHEET

(? thousands)

2018

2019

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

Goodwill

123,685

  123,685

Other intangible assets

53,271

  54,466

Tangible assets

20,762

  44,849

Other non-current assets

6,813

  1,348

Total non-current assets

204,531

  224,348

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

Inventory

99,061

  48,373

Accounts receivable

32,005

  20,548

Deferred tax assets

4,938

  4,657

Other current assets

37,325

  41,443

Cash and cash equivalents

80,409

  49,049

Total current assets

253,738

  164,070

Total assets

458,270

  388,418

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

Long term financial debt

19,503

  20,349

Obligations to personnel

101

  65

Other provisions

545

  347

Deferred taxes

5,182

  77

Total non-current liabilities

25,333

20,838

Short-term financial debt

22,723

  58,064

Accounts payable

140,316

  110,470

Other current liabilities

46,647

46,870

Total current liabilities

209,686

  214,405

Total liabilities

235,019

  236,243

Total shareholders' equity

223,250

  152,175

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

458,270

  388,418

 

 

CASH FLOWS

(? thousands)

2018

2019

H2-2018

H2-2019

Net income for the period

-4,355

-70,462

2,128

-29,042

Adjustments for non-cash items

5,542

20,360

4,377

10,334

Cash flow from operations before finance costs and income tax

1,187

-50,101

6,505

-18,707

Elim of accrued income tax expense

-2,280

1,329

-3,409

3,975

Elim of cost of net financial debt

224

591

131

381

Impact of change in working capital

5,533

26,385

21,202

18,559

Cash flow from operating activities before tax

4,664

-21,796

24,429

4,208

Income tax paid

2,046

-4,226

1,011

-1,526

Cash flow from operating activities

6,710

-26,022

25,440

2,682

Impact of changes in perimeter

0

-22,317

0

-

Acquisitions of property plant & equipment and intangible assets

-18,306

-16,720

-10,735

-5,885

Changes in loans and advances

84

-48

118

89

Other investing cash flows

292

2,898

2,612

64

Net cash flows from investing activities

-17,930

-36,187

-8,005

-5,732

Capital increase

37,978

-

37,978

-44

Transaction on own shares

-183

-

-254

101

Increase in share capital and share premium reserves

39

-

28

-2

Issuance of indebtedness

21,700

35,827

21,679

13,606

Repayment of borrowings

-18,595

-4,339

-18,027

-2,349

Net interest expense

-202

-613

-456

-376

Net cash flows from financing activities

40,737

30,839

40,948

10,936

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash

29,527

-31,356

58,388

7,897

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS INTERNET SALES
WITH THE IFRS INTERNET REVENUE

(in k ?)

2018

2019

Total of gross Internet sales1

906,729

821,896

Value added tax2

-142,575

-128,284

Impact of recognition of revenue3

-120,172

-102,398

Revenue outside of Internet and other4

28,252

24,349

Revenue (IFRS)

672,233

615,562

 

(1) Corresponds to the total amount invoiced to buyers over the course of a given year.

(2) Value added tax is applied to every sale; the applicable rate of value-added tax depends on the country in which the buyer is established.

(3) Accounting adjustments for the purpose of recognition of the revenue including: (i) temporal differences due to the fact that certain criteria (e.g. delivery) must be fulfilled before recognition of the revenue; (ii) the impact of reimbursement granted for cancellations and returns, which are recognized as a reduction of the revenue; and (iii) the effect of the presentation of certain sales of travel offers on a net basis when the Group as an agent.

(4) The "revenue outside of Internet and other" item corresponds mainly to revenue generated by off-line sales to wholesalers, including off-line reselling of articles sold online and having been the subject of a return.

 

[1] EBITDA: Current Operating Income before expenses for amortization - EBITDA [-31.4] : current Operating Income [-46.7] before expenses for amortization [+15.3].

[2] Direct delivery from suppliers

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: PDF EN
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VEMCLIIXUO

Language: English
Company: Showroomprive.com
1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie
93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis
France
Internet: showroomprive.com
ISIN: FR0013006558
AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results
EQS News ID: 996037
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

996037  12-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=996037&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
