SRP Groupe S.A.    SRP   FR0013006558

SRP GROUPE S.A.

(SRP)
Showroomprive.com: Breakdown of SRP Groupe's capital

08/12/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Showroomprive.com
Showroomprive.com: Breakdown of SRP Groupe's capital

12-Aug-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

C

 

 

 

BREAKDOWN OF SRP GROUPE'S CAPITAL

 

The breakdown of the SRP Group's capital and voting rights, the 5th of August 2020, after completion of the capital increase is as follows:

 

Shareholders

Number of

ordinary shares

% of the share

capital

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Ancelle s.à.r.l

29,087,705

24.76%

32,517,507

25.79%

ictoire Investissement

2,335,460

1.99%

4,670,920

3.70%

Cambon Financière s.à.r.l

2,079,930

1.77%

4,159,860

3.30%

Thierry Petit

20,932,963

17.82%

21,367,555

16.95%

Total Founders

54,436,058

46.34%

62,715,842

49.74%

CRFP 20

10,386,255

8.84%

10,386,255

8.24%

Total Concert

64,822,313

55.19%

73,102,097

57.98%

Other shareholders

52,639,456

44.81%

52,989,369

42.02%

Total

117,461,769

100.00%

126,091,466

100.00%
             

 

 

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

 

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 822 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

 

For more information : https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

 

 

CONTACTS

Showroomprivé

ACTUS finance & communication

François de Castelnau, Directeur financier

Grégoire Saint-Marc, Relations Investisseurs

investor.relations@showroomprive.net

showroomprive@actus.fr

 

+33 1 53 67 36 94

 

 

Priscilla Le Minter, Communication

Manon Clairet, Relations Presse

priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net

mclairet@actus.fr

+33 1 76 21 50 16

+33 1 53 67 36 73

 

Company: Showroomprive.com
1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie
93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis
France
Internet: showroomprive.com
ISIN: FR0013006558
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital
