Showroomprive.com: Breakdown of SRP Groupe's capital

BREAKDOWN OF SRP GROUPE'S CAPITAL

The breakdown of the SRP Group's capital and voting rights, the 5th of August 2020, after completion of the capital increase is as follows:

Shareholders Number of ordinary shares % of the share capital Number of voting rights % of voting rights Ancelle s.à.r.l 29,087,705 24.76% 32,517,507 25.79% ictoire Investissement 2,335,460 1.99% 4,670,920 3.70% Cambon Financière s.à.r.l 2,079,930 1.77% 4,159,860 3.30% Thierry Petit 20,932,963 17.82% 21,367,555 16.95% Total Founders 54,436,058 46.34% 62,715,842 49.74% CRFP 20 10,386,255 8.84% 10,386,255 8.24% Total Concert 64,822,313 55.19% 73,102,097 57.98% Other shareholders 52,639,456 44.81% 52,989,369 42.02% Total 117,461,769 100.00% 126,091,466 100.00%

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 822 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

