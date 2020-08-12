Showroomprive.com: Breakdown of SRP Groupe's capital
08/12/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
Showroomprive.com
Showroomprive.com: Breakdown of SRP Groupe's capital
12-Aug-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BREAKDOWN OF SRP GROUPE'S CAPITAL
The breakdown of the SRP Group's capital and voting rights, the 5th of August 2020, after completion of the capital increase is as follows:
Shareholders
Number of
ordinary shares
% of the share
capital
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Ancelle s.à.r.l
29,087,705
24.76%
32,517,507
25.79%
ictoire Investissement
2,335,460
1.99%
4,670,920
3.70%
Cambon Financière s.à.r.l
2,079,930
1.77%
4,159,860
3.30%
Thierry Petit
20,932,963
17.82%
21,367,555
16.95%
Total Founders
54,436,058
46.34%
62,715,842
49.74%
CRFP 20
10,386,255
8.84%
10,386,255
8.24%
Total Concert
64,822,313
55.19%
73,102,097
57.98%
Other shareholders
52,639,456
44.81%
52,989,369
42.02%
Total
117,461,769
100.00%
126,091,466
100.00%
ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM
Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.
Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 822 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.