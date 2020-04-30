Log in
Showroomprive.com: PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, INCLUDING THE 2019 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

04/30/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

Showroomprive.com
30-Apr-2020 / 20:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

 

PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, INCLUDING THE 2019 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

 

La Plaine Saint Denis, April 30, 2020 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, as published its 2019 Universal Registration Document and its filing with the French Securities regulator, (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

 

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, as approved by the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors report;
  • the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019;
  • the Board of director's report on corporate governance;
  • information on the statutory auditors' fees;
  • the Declaration of non-financial performance as well as the related independent third-party organization report;
  • the description of the share buyback program.

 

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available on SRP Groupe's web site (www.showroomprivegroup.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). Specimens of the 2019 Universal Registration Document are also available at SRP Groupe's headquarters, at 1, rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex, France

 

 

ABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

 

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 821 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

 

For more information : https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Showroomprivé

ACTUS finance & communication

François de Castelnau, Directeur financier

Grégoire Saint-Marc, Relations Investisseurs

investor.relations@showroomprive.net

showroomprive@actus.fr

 

+33 1 53 67 36 94

 

 

Priscilla Le Minter, Communication

Alexandra Prisa, Relations Presse

priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net

aprisa@actus.fr

+33 1 76 21 50 16

+33 1 53 67 36 90

 

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, INCLUDING THE 2019 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CSHPXPMVAQ

Language: English
Company: Showroomprive.com
1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie
93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis
France
Internet: showroomprive.com
ISIN: FR0013006558
AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report
EQS News ID: 1034677
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1034677  30-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1034677&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 632 M
EBIT 2019 -38,9 M
Net income 2019 -45,3 M
Debt 2019 33,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,30x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
Capitalization 59,6 M
Managers
NameTitle
David Dayan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François de Castelnau Group Chief Financial Officer
Michaël Dayan Director
Thierry Petit Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Eric Dayan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRP GROUPE S.A.-9.71%65
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION4.48%135 605
THE TJX COMPANIES-15.59%61 736
TARGET CORPORATION-12.64%56 031
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.07%43 992
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION12.07%43 965
