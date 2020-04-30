Showroomprive.com

PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, INCLUDING THE 2019 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS La Plaine Saint Denis, April 30, 2020 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, as published its 2019 Universal Registration Document and its filing with the French Securities regulator, (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF). The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes: t he Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 , as approved by the Board of Directors and t he Statutory Auditors report ;

the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019;

the Board of director's report on corporate governance;

information on the statutory auditors' fees;

the Declaration of non-financial performance as well as the related independent third-party organization report;

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available on SRP Groupe's web site (www.showroomprivegroup.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). Specimens of the 2019 Universal Registration Document are also available at SRP Groupe's headquarters, at 1, rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex, France ABOUT showroomprive.com Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 821 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people. For more information : https://www.showroomprivegroup.com



