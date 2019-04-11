Log in
04/11 11:35:13 am
33.25 GBp   +1.53%
06:18pSRT MARINE : Exercise of options, PDMR and TVR 11th April 2019
PU
04/02SRT MARINE : Issue of Equity – 2nd April 2019
PU
03/13SRT MARINE : Issue of Equity 13th March 2019
PU
SRT Marine : Exercise of options, PDMR and TVR 11th April 2019

04/11/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(AIM: SRT)

("SRT" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options, PDMR Dealings and Total Voting Rights

SRT Marine Systems PLC (SRT), a global provider of maritime surveillance, monitoring and management systems, announces that it was notified on 10 April 2019 that certain Directors of the Company, have exercised share options ("Share Options") over a total of 1,375,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The share options were granted in 2009 and were due to expire unless exercised by July 2019.

Subsequently on 11 April 2019, Mr Peniket, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, sold 200,000 Ordinary Shares to finance the associated purchase costs and tax liabilities upon exercise of the Share Options (the "Sale").

Details of the Share Options and Sale are as follows:

Name

No. Share Optionsof

exercised

Exercise price

No. of Ordinary Shares sold

Price whichatOrdinary Shares were sold

Resultant number of Ordinary Shares held

Resultant interest in Ordinary Shares following Admission

Richard Hurd

75,000

2.5p

-

n/a

100,000

0.06%

Neil Peniket

1,300,000

2.5p

200,000

32.5p

1,100,000

0.71%

Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. on 17 April 2019.

Following Admission, there will be 154,632,419 Ordinary Shares in issue with each Ordinary Share carrying the right to one vote. This is the total voting rights figure which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

SRT Marine Systems plc

www.srt-marine.com

+ 44 (0) 1761 409500

Simon Tucker (CEO)

simon.tucker@srt-marine.com

Louise Coates (Marketing Manager)

louise.coates@srt-marine.com

finnCap Ltd

Marc Milmo / Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers (Corporate Broking)

About SRT Marine Systems plc:

SRT develops, manufactures and supplies maritime vessel tracking technology and turn-key system solutions to marine stakeholders across the globe with a particular expertise in AIS. The Company's products and solutions are used by individual vessel owners, port authorities, maritime infrastructure owners, coast guards and national security agencies to enhance their maritime domain awareness. Applications include the tracking of commercial and leisure vessels; sustainable fishery; anti-collision; search and rescue; waterway management, port and coast security; pollution management; and environmental management.

1.

Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Richard Hurd

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SRT Marine Systems Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138002DF3KFXL472938

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company

GB00B0M8KM36

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Share Options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.5p

75,000 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

n/a n/a

e)

Date of the transaction(s)

10 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Neil Peniket

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SRT Marine Systems Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138002DF3KFXL472938

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company

GB00B0M8KM36

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Share Options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.5p

1,300,000 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

n/a n/a

e)

Date of the transaction(s)

10 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)Name

Neil Peniket

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SRT Marine Systems Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138002DF3KFXL472938

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company

GB00B0M8KM36

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

32.5p

200,000 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

n/a n/a

e)

Date of the transaction(s)

11 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

AIM

Disclaimer

SRT Marine Systems plc published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 22:17:05 UTC
