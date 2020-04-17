Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SRT Marine Systems plc    SRT   GB00B0M8KM36

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(SRT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 04:30:02 am
33.25 GBp   +7.26%
04:16aSRT MARINE : Grant of bank loan April 2020
PU
04/07SRT MARINE : – closing of PrimaryBid offer
PU
04/06SRT MARINE : – Webcast – April 8th 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRT Marine : Grant of bank loan April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:16am EDT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDIX AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(AIM: SRT)

("SRT" or the "Company")

SRT finalises COVID-19 resilience financing

SRT, the global provider of maritime surveillance, vessel tracking, monitoring, management and safety systems, is pleased to announce that it has completed its COVID-19resilience financing, raising a total of £5.3 million of cash in a combination of loans and equity.

On 7 April 2020, the Company announced that it had raised an aggregate of £2.8 million from investors. We can now announce that the Company has agreed an additional £2.5 million loan facility provided by its main bank, bringing the total raised to £5.3 million.

The bank loan is being provided with the support of the UK government Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and as such is interest and fee free and repayable in one year.

Commenting, Simon Tucker, CEO of SRT said:

"Considering the unknown timeframe of Covid-19 business restrictions, we moved quickly to secure our business for the future through a combination of cost minimisation and additional cash financing. With the confirmation of this £2.5 million bank loan, in the last few weeks we have secured a total of £5.3 million of additional cash. This financing enables SRT to continue to operate and service existing and prospective customers during the current situation and be in an optimal position to move forward with new system contracts once business conditions normalise."

Contacts:

SRT Marine Systems plc

www.srt-marine.com

+ 44 (0) 1761 409500

Simon Tucker (CEO)

simon.tucker@srt-marine.com

Louise Coates (Marketing Manager)

louise.coates@srt-marine.com

finnCap Ltd

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Tim Redfern (Equity Capital Markets)

About SRT Marine Systems plc:

SRT develops, manufactures and supplies maritime surveillance and vessel tracking technologies, products and systems. The Company's products and solutions are used by individual vessel owners, port authorities, maritime infrastructure owners, coast guards, fishery agencies and other national security agencies to enhance their maritime domain awareness, monitoring and management capabilities. Applications include the tracking of commercial and leisure vessels; sustainable fishery; anti-collision; search and rescue; waterway management, port and coast security; pollution management; and environmental management.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. In addition, market soundings (as defined in MAR) were taken in respect of the Placing with the result that certain persons became aware of inside information (as defined in MAR), as permitted by MAR. This inside information is set out in this Announcement. Therefore, those persons that received inside information in a market sounding are no longer in possession of such inside information relating to the Company and its securities. The person responsible for this announcement is Richard Hurd, Chief Financial Officer of SRT.

Disclaimer

SRT Marine Systems plc published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 08:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
04:16aSRT MARINE : Grant of bank loan April 2020
PU
04/07SRT MARINE : – closing of PrimaryBid offer
PU
04/06SRT MARINE : – Webcast – April 8th 2020
PU
03/10SRT MARINE : Webcast March 11th 2020
PU
03/10SRT MARINE : Trading Update March 2020
PU
03/05SRT MARINE : TR1 – SRT – 05 March 2020
PU
02/18SRT MARINE : Webcast – Thursday 20 February 2020
PU
02/18SRT MARINE : Live Webcast 8.00 am Thursday, 20th February 2020
PU
2019SRT MARINE : Issue of Equity 18 December 2019
PU
2019SRT MARINE : Issue of Equity 14th October 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 18,8 M
EBIT 2020 -3,00 M
Net income 2020 -3,20 M
Debt 2020 4,10 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,89x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 50,2 M
Chart SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
SRT Marine Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 75,00  GBp
Last Close Price 31,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 142%
Spread / Lowest Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Tucker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Finn Chairman
Neil Anthony Peniket Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Richard Brian Hurd CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Simon Francis Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC-43.64%62
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-13.47%175 997
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.43%39 405
ERICSSON AB2.65%29 671
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.21%26 056
ZTE CORPORATION-0.78%23 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group