SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(SRT)
SRT Marine : Issue of Equity 13th March 2019

03/13/2019 | 04:14am EDT

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(AIM: SRT)

("SRT" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Directors of SRT announce that they have issued and allotted 30,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company following the conversion of employee share options in the Company at an exercise price of 0.1p per share.

Application has been made for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on 18 March 2019 ("Admission").

Following Admission, there will be 153,222,419 ordinary shares of 0.1p of SRT in issue with each share carrying the right to one vote. This is the total voting rights figure which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency

Rules.

For further information, please contact:

SRT Marine Systems plc

www.srt-marine.com

+ 44 (0) 1761 409500

Simon Tucker (CEO)

simon.tucker@srt-marine.com

Louise Coates (Marketing Manager)

louise.coates@srt-marine.com

finnCap Ltd

Marc Milmo / Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers (Corporate Broking)

About SRT Marine Systems plc:

SRT develops, manufactures and supplies maritime vessel tracking technology and turn-key system solutions to marine stakeholders across the globe with a particular expertise in AIS. The Company's products and solutions are used by individual vessel owners, port authorities, maritime infrastructure owners, coast guards and national security agencies to enhance their maritime domain awareness. Applications include the tracking of commercial and leisure vessels; sustainable fishery; anti-collision; search and rescue; waterway management, port and coast security; pollution management; and environmental management.

Disclaimer

SRT Marine Systems plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 20,5 M
EBIT 2019 3,50 M
Net income 2019 2,50 M
Debt 2019 3,40 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,97
P/E ratio 2020 15,13
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capitalization 44,0 M
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Tucker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Finn Chairman
Neil Anthony Peniket Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Richard Brian Hurd CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Simon Francis Rogers Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC-8.00%58
CISCO SYSTEMS20.42%228 553
QUALCOMM-3.64%65 780
NOKIA OYJ7.75%34 386
ERICSSON AB12.35%31 151
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.87%23 180
