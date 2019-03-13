SRT Marine : Issue of Equity 13th March 2019

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(AIM: SRT)

("SRT" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Directors of SRT announce that they have issued and allotted 30,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company following the conversion of employee share options in the Company at an exercise price of 0.1p per share.

Application has been made for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on 18 March 2019 ("Admission").

Following Admission, there will be 153,222,419 ordinary shares of 0.1p of SRT in issue with each share carrying the right to one vote. This is the total voting rights figure which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency

finnCap Ltd Marc Milmo / Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance) +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers (Corporate Broking) About SRT Marine Systems plc:

SRT develops, manufactures and supplies maritime vessel tracking technology and turn-key system solutions to marine stakeholders across the globe with a particular expertise in AIS. The Company's products and solutions are used by individual vessel owners, port authorities, maritime infrastructure owners, coast guards and national security agencies to enhance their maritime domain awareness. Applications include the tracking of commercial and leisure vessels; sustainable fishery; anti-collision; search and rescue; waterway management, port and coast security; pollution management; and environmental management.