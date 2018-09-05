Log in
SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
  Report  
SRT Marine : Result of AGM – 2018

09/05/2018

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(AIM: SRT)

("SRT" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

SRT, the AIM-quoted provider of maritime domain awareness technologies, products and solutions, is pleased to announce that at the Company's AGM held today, all resolutions were

duly passed.

Contacts:

SRT Marine Systems plc

www.srt-marine.com

+ 44 (0) 1761 409500

Simon Tucker (CEO)

simon.tucker@srt-marine.com

Louise Coates (Marketing Manager)

louise.coates@srt-marine.com

finnCap Ltd

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers (Corporate Broking)

About SRT Marine Systems plc:

SRT develops, manufactures and supplies maritime tracking technology and turn-key system solutions to marine stakeholders across the globe with a particular expertise in AIS. The Company's products and solutions are used by individual vessel owners, port authorities, maritime infrastructure owners, coast guards and national security agencies to enhance their maritime domain awareness. Applications include the tracking of commercial and leisure vessels; sustainable fishery; anti-collision; search and rescue; waterway management, port and coast security; pollution management; and environmental management.

Disclaimer

SRT Marine Systems plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 13:51:14 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 20,5 M
EBIT 2019 3,40 M
Net income 2019 2,40 M
Finance 2019 1,30 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,44
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 36,7 M
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Tucker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Finn Chairman
Neil Anthony Peniket Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Richard Brian Hurd CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Simon Francis Rogers Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC-26.06%47
CISCO SYSTEMS24.62%224 469
QUALCOMM9.31%102 808
ERICSSON44.18%28 519
ARISTA NETWORKS INC23.02%21 685
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.88%20 798
