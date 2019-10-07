Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SRT Marine Systems plc    SRT   GB00B0M8KM36

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(SRT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/07 11:35:34 am
42 GBp   --.--%
11:57aSRT MARINE : Webcast – 8am Wednesday 9th October
PU
10/04SRT MARINE : – Interim Trading Update – Oct 2019
PU
09/04SRT MARINE : Result of AGM 4th September 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SRT Marine : Webcast – 8am Wednesday 9th October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 11:57am EDT

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(AIM: SRT)

("SRT" or the "Company")

Live Webcast 8:00am Wednesday, 9th October 2019

The Company announces that there will be an open live shareholder webcast at 8.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 9th October 2019, providing an update on Company operations and activities.

The web cast shall be hosted by Simon Tucker, CEO of SRT, and is a live, unedited public event and thus can be viewed online live by anyone by following the below instructions. The unedited recording of the webcast will be available in the News section of our web site later the same day.

Questions to be answered by Simon during the webcast can be submitted by email prior to the event using investor@srt-marine.comor live during the event using the webcast viewing portal.

Anyone may view the webcast live on the day in complete privacy. In order to view the webcast live, please follow the below instructions a few minutes before 8:00am on Wednesday, 9th October (the day of the webcast).

  1. In your web browser go to www.srt-marine.com/news and scroll down to the bottom of the page to the "INVESTOR WEBCAST" section.
  2. Click on the link "9th October 2019" and this will take you to a simple registration page, which once completed will give you immediate access to the live web cast. We recommend that this is done a few minutes prior to the start of the webcast which will start promptly at 8:00am.
  3. During the web cast you may submit questions using the "ask a question" text box on your viewing page. These are immediately displayed to Simon to answer live. Please note that your question and any other personal details are not publicly displayed, logged or disclosed.

Please note that the identity of persons viewing the web cast and/or submitting questions are entirely confidential not be broadcast.

Contacts:

SRT Marine Systems plc

www.srt-marine.com

+ 44 (0) 1761 409500

Simon Tucker (CEO)

simon.tucker@srt-marine.com

Louise Coates (Marketing Manager)

louise.coates@srt-marine.com

finnCap Ltd

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers (ECM)

About SRT Marine Systems plc:

SRT develops, manufactures and supplies maritime tracking technology and turn-key system solutions to marine stakeholders across the globe with a particular expertise in AIS. The Company's products and solutions are used by individual vessel owners, port authorities, maritime infrastructure owners, coast guards and national security agencies to enhance their maritime domain awareness. Applications include the tracking of commercial and leisure vessels; sustainable fishery; anti-collision; search and rescue; waterway management, port and coast security; pollution management; and environmental management.

Disclaimer

SRT Marine Systems plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 15:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
11:57aSRT MARINE : Webcast – 8am Wednesday 9th October
PU
10/04SRT MARINE : – Interim Trading Update – Oct 2019
PU
09/04SRT MARINE : Result of AGM 4th September 2019
PU
08/09SRT MARINE : The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) begin installi..
PU
07/18SRT MARINE : plc – year ended March 19 final results
PU
07/08SRT MARINE : Issue of Equity 5 July 2019
PU
07/05SRT MARINE : Director Appointment 5th July 2019
PU
06/20SRT MARINE : Issue of equity June 2019
PU
06/10SRT MARINE : Issue of Equity – June 2019
PU
04/26SRT MARINE : – Webcast – May 2nd 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 30,4 M
EBIT 2020 4,00 M
Net income 2020 2,90 M
Finance 2020 2,70 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,05x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 65,0 M
Chart SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
SRT Marine Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 75,00  GBp
Last Close Price 42,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Tucker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Finn Chairman
Neil Anthony Peniket Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Richard Brian Hurd CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Simon Francis Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC34.40%83
CISCO SYSTEMS9.67%209 760
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.24.25%39 978
NOKIA OYJ-12.02%28 469
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.22%28 383
ERICSSON AB-1.93%26 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group