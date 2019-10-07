SRT Marine : Webcast – 8am Wednesday 9th October

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(AIM: SRT)

("SRT" or the "Company")

Live Webcast 8:00am Wednesday, 9th October 2019

The Company announces that there will be an open live shareholder webcast at 8.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 9th October 2019, providing an update on Company operations and activities.

The web cast shall be hosted by Simon Tucker, CEO of SRT, and is a live, unedited public event and thus can be viewed online live by anyone by following the below instructions. The unedited recording of the webcast will be available in the News section of our web site later the same day.

Questions to be answered by Simon during the webcast can be submitted by email prior to the event using investor@srt-marine.comor live during the event using the webcast viewing portal.

Anyone may view the webcast live on the day in complete privacy. In order to view the webcast live, please follow the below instructions a few minutes before 8:00am on Wednesday, 9th October (the day of the webcast).

In your web browser go to www.srt-marine.com/news and scroll down to the bottom of the page to the "INVESTOR WEBCAST" section. Click on the link "9 th October 2019" and this will take you to a simple registration page, which once completed will give you immediate access to the live web cast. We recommend that this is done a few minutes prior to the start of the webcast which will start promptly at 8:00am. During the web cast you may submit questions using the "ask a question" text box on your viewing page. These are immediately displayed to Simon to answer live. Please note that your question and any other personal details are not publicly displayed, logged or disclosed.

Please note that the identity of persons viewing the web cast and/or submitting questions are entirely confidential not be broadcast.

Contacts: SRT Marine Systems plc www.srt-marine.com + 44 (0) 1761 409500 Simon Tucker (CEO) simon.tucker@srt-marine.com Louise Coates (Marketing Manager) louise.coates@srt-marine.com finnCap Ltd Jonny Franklin-Adams / Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance) +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers (ECM)

