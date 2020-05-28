SRT Marine : – Grant of share options

SRT Marine Systems plc, a global provider of maritime surveillance, monitoring and management systems, announces that share options have been granted to Executive and Non-Executive Directors (the "Options").
Richard Hurd, CFO, has been granted Options over 600,000 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), and Neil Peniket, COO, has been granted Options over 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares. The Options are exercisable at the nominal value of 0.1p and vest in four equal tranches when the closing share price has exceeded each of, 75p, 125p, 150p and 200p.
In addition Kevin Finn, Non-Exec Chairman, has been granted Options over 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares and Simon Barrell, Non-Exec Director, has been granted Options over 300,000 shares. The Options are exercisable at a price of 32.5p, being the closing share price on the day of Option grant, 27 May 2020, and vest in four equal tranches when the closing share price has exceeded each of, 75p, 125p, 150p and 200p.
The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.
SRT develops, manufactures and supplies maritime surveillance and vessel tracking technologies, products and systems. The Company's products and solutions are used by individual vessel owners, port authorities, maritime infrastructure owners, coast guards, fishery agencies and other national security agencies to enhance their maritime domain awareness, monitoring and management capabilities. Applications include the tracking of commercial and leisure vessels; sustainable fishery;
anti-collision; search and rescue; waterway management, port and coast security; pollution management; and environmental management.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Richard Hurd
Richard Hurd
0.1p exercise price
600,000
Neil Peniket
0.1p exercise price
1,200,000
Kevin Finn
32.5p exercise price
1,000,000
Simon Barrell
