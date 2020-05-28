Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SRT Marine Systems plc    SRT   GB00B0M8KM36

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(SRT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/28 05:06:21 am
34.4 GBX   +5.85%
04:58aSRT MARINE : – Grant of share options
PU
04/17SRT MARINE : Grant of bank loan April 2020
PU
04/07SRT MARINE : – closing of PrimaryBid offer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRT Marine : – Grant of share options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 04:58am EDT

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

("SRT" or the "Company")

Grant of Share Options

SRT Marine Systems plc, a global provider of maritime surveillance, monitoring and management systems, announces that share options have been granted to Executive and Non-Executive Directors (the "Options").

Richard Hurd, CFO, has been granted Options over 600,000 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), and Neil Peniket, COO, has been granted Options over 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares. The Options are exercisable at the nominal value of 0.1p and vest in four equal tranches when the closing share price has exceeded each of, 75p, 125p, 150p and 200p.

In addition Kevin Finn, Non-Exec Chairman, has been granted Options over 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares and Simon Barrell, Non-Exec Director, has been granted Options over 300,000 shares. The Options are exercisable at a price of 32.5p, being the closing share price on the day of Option grant, 27 May 2020, and vest in four equal tranches when the closing share price has exceeded each of, 75p, 125p, 150p and 200p.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

SRT Marine Systems plc

www.srt-marine.com

+ 44 (0) 1761 409500

Simon Tucker (CEO)

simon.tucker@srt-marine.com

Louise Coates (Marketing Manager)

louise.coates@srt-marine.com

finnCap Ltd

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers (ECM)

About SRT Marine Systems plc:

SRT develops, manufactures and supplies maritime surveillance and vessel tracking technologies, products and systems. The Company's products and solutions are used by individual vessel owners, port authorities, maritime infrastructure owners, coast guards, fishery agencies and other national security agencies to enhance their maritime domain awareness, monitoring and management capabilities. Applications include the tracking of commercial and leisure vessels; sustainable fishery;

anti-collision; search and rescue; waterway management, port and coast security; pollution management; and environmental management.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Hurd

  • Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SRT Marine Systems Plc

b)

LEI

2138002DF3KFXL472938

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Options over Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

financial

instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

GB00B0M8KM36

b)

Nature of the

Issue of options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

0.1p exercise price

600,000

  1. Aggregated information

n/a

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

e)

Date of the

27 May 2020

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Neil Peniket

  • Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SRT Marine Systems Plc

b)

LEI

2138002DF3KFXL472938

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Options over Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

financial

instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

GB00B0M8KM36

b)

Nature of the

Issue of options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

0.1p exercise price

1,200,000

  1. Aggregated information

n/a

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

27 May 2020

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Finn

  • Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SRT Marine Systems Plc

b)

LEI

2138002DF3KFXL472938

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Options over Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

financial

instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

GB00B0M8KM36

b)

Nature of the

Issue of options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

32.5p exercise price

1,000,000

  1. Aggregated information

- Aggregated

n/a

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

27 May 2020

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Barrell

  • Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SRT Marine Systems Plc

b)

LEI

2138002DF3KFXL472938

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Options over Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

financial

instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

GB00B0M8KM36

b)

Nature of the

Issue of options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

32.5p exercise price

300,000

  1. Aggregated information

n/a

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

27 May 2020

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

Disclaimer

SRT Marine Systems plc published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 08:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
04:58aSRT MARINE : – Grant of share options
PU
04/17SRT MARINE : Grant of bank loan April 2020
PU
04/07SRT MARINE : – closing of PrimaryBid offer
PU
04/06SRT MARINE : – Webcast – April 8th 2020
PU
03/10SRT MARINE : Webcast March 11th 2020
PU
03/10SRT MARINE : Trading Update March 2020
PU
03/05SRT MARINE : TR1 – SRT – 05 March 2020
PU
02/18SRT MARINE : Webcast – Thursday 20 February 2020
PU
02/18SRT MARINE : Live Webcast 8.00 am Thursday, 20th February 2020
PU
2019SRT MARINE : Issue of Equity 18 December 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 18,8 M
EBIT 2020 -3,00 M
Net income 2020 -3,20 M
Debt 2020 4,10 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 3,06x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 53,4 M
Chart SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
SRT Marine Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 75,00 GBp
Last Close Price 32,50 GBp
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Tucker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Finn Chairman
Neil Anthony Peniket Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Richard Brian Hurd CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Simon Francis Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC-40.91%65
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-6.51%194 057
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-26.22%37 336
ERICSSON AB3.14%31 062
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.83%22 792
ZTE CORPORATION4.55%21 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group