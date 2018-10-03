SRT Marine : – Webcast – October 5th 2018

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(AIM: SRT)

("SRT" or the "Company")

Live Webcast Friday, 5th October, 2018

The Company gives details of the live shareholder webcast which will take place at 8.00 a.m. on Friday, 5th October 2018, providing an update on Company operations and activities.

The web cast shall be hosted by Simon Tucker, CEO of SRT, and is a public event and thus can be viewed live by anyone by following the below instructions. Questions can be submitted to the company via email prior to the event usinginfo@srt-marine.comor live when viewing the webcast.

Anyone may view the web cast live on the day in complete privacy. In order to view the web cast live, please follow the below instructions shortly before 8:00am on Friday, 5th October (the day of the webcast).

To view the live webcast on the 5th October at 8:00am please follow the below instructions:

1. In your web browser go towww.srt-marine.com/newsand scroll down the page to the "INVESTOR WEBCAST" section.

2. Click on the link "5th October 2018" and this will take you to a simple registration page, which once completed will give you immediate access to the live web cast. We recommend that this is done approximately 5 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

3. During the web cast you may submit questions using the "ask a question" text box on your viewing page. These are immediately displayed to Simon to answer live. Please note that your question and any other personal details are not publicly displayed and or logged.

The identity of persons viewing the web cast and/or submitting questions will be kept confidential and will not be broadcast.

Shortly after the event an unedited recording of the webcast will be available in the news section of the SRT website.

