SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/03 11:11:20 am
25.485 GBp   +0.93%
SRT Marine : – Webcast – October 5th 2018

10/03/2018 | 11:08am CEST

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(AIM: SRT)

("SRT" or the "Company")

Live Webcast Friday, 5th October, 2018

The Company gives details of the live shareholder webcast which will take place at 8.00 a.m. on Friday, 5th October 2018, providing an update on Company operations and activities.

The web cast shall be hosted by Simon Tucker, CEO of SRT, and is a public event and thus can be viewed live by anyone by following the below instructions. Questions can be submitted to the company via email prior to the event usinginfo@srt-marine.comor live when viewing the webcast.

Anyone may view the web cast live on the day in complete privacy. In order to view the web cast live, please follow the below instructions shortly before 8:00am on Friday, 5th October (the day of the webcast).

To view the live webcast on the 5th October at 8:00am please follow the below instructions:

  • 1. In your web browser go towww.srt-marine.com/newsand scroll down the page to the "INVESTOR WEBCAST" section.

  • 2. Click on the link "5th October 2018" and this will take you to a simple registration page, which once completed will give you immediate access to the live web cast. We recommend that this is done approximately 5 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

  • 3. During the web cast you may submit questions using the "ask a question" text box on your

    viewing page. These are immediately displayed to Simon to answer live. Please note that your question and any other personal details are not publicly displayed and or logged.

The identity of persons viewing the web cast and/or submitting questions will be kept confidential and will not be broadcast.

Shortly after the event an unedited recording of the webcast will be available in the news section of the SRT website.

Contacts:

SRT Marine Systems plc

www.srt-marine.com

+ 44 (0) 1761 409500

Simon Tucker (CEO)

simon.tucker@srt-marine.com

Louise Coates (Marketing Manager)

louise.coates@srt-marine.com

finnCap Ltd

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers (ECM)

About SRT Marine Systems plc:

SRT develops, manufactures and supplies maritime tracking technology and turn-key system solutions to marine stakeholders across the globe with a particular expertise in AIS. The Company's products

and solutions are used by individual vessel owners, port authorities, maritime infrastructure owners, coast guards and national security agencies to enhance their maritime domain awareness.

Applications include the tracking of commercial and leisure vessels; sustainable fishery; anti-collision;

search and rescue; waterway management, port and coast security; pollution management; and environmental management.

Disclaimer

SRT Marine Systems plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 09:07:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 20,5 M
EBIT 2019 3,40 M
Net income 2019 2,40 M
Finance 2019 1,30 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,85
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 35,3 M
Chart SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
SRT Marine Systems PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Tucker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Finn Chairman
Neil Anthony Peniket Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Richard Brian Hurd CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Simon Francis Rogers Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC-28.87%46
CISCO SYSTEMS27.96%223 401
QUALCOMM13.40%106 657
ERICSSON46.48%29 686
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.44%20 801
HARRIS CORPORATION19.00%19 808
