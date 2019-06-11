SRV GROUP PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 11 JUNE 2019 10.30 EET

SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19





Person subject to the notification requirement Name: As Pontos Baltic Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Kokkila, Ilpo Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Name: Kokkila, Timo Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GB29FXC0VXF414_20190610164837_12 Issuer Name: SRV Yhtiöt Oyj LEI: 743700GB29FXC0VXF414 Transaction details Transaction date: 2019-06-10 Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument ISIN: FI4000384185 Volume: 1 Unit price: 202000.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1.00000000000000 Volume weighted average price: 00000000202000.00000 Euro



