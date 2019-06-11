Log in
SRV YHTIOT OYJ

(SRV1V)
SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

06/11/2019

SRV GROUP PLC    MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS    11 JUNE 2019    10.30 EET

SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:As Pontos BalticLegal Person
Position:Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:Kokkila, Ilpo
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
Name:Kokkila, Timo
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
   
Issuer
Name:SRV Yhtiöt Oyj
LEI:743700GB29FXC0VXF414
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2019-06-10
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
  
 
Instrument:Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument
ISIN:FI4000384185
 
Volume:1
Unit price:202000.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:1.00000000000000
Volume weighted average price:00000000202000.00000 Euro


For further information, please contact:
Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, Tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi

  
www.srv.fi

SRV in brief
SRV is a bold developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2018 was EUR 960 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.

SRV - Building for life


Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 040 M
EBIT 2019 25,7 M
Net income 2019 10,3 M
Debt 2019 368 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 11,18
P/E ratio 2020 7,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 94,7 M
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Pekka Ojala President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilpo Kokkila Chairman
Juha Toimela SVP-Operations & Construction
Ilkka Pitkänen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Tapani Kokkila Non-Independent Director
