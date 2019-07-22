Log in
SRV YHTIOT OYJ

(SRV1V)
SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

07/22/2019

SRV GROUP PLC    MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS    22 JULY 2019    08.30 EET

SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Ojala Juha Pekka 
Position:Chief Executive Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700GB29FXC0VXF414_20190719210211_3
   
Issuer
Name:SRV1V
LEI:743700GB29FXC0VXF414
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2019-07-18
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
Further details:Executed under portfolio or asset management
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009015309
 
Volume:39013
Unit price:1.60225 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:39013
Volume weighted average price:1.60225 Euro

  
www.srv.fi

You can also find us on the social media:
Facebook   LinkedIn   Twitter   Instagram

SRV in brief
SRV is a bold developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2018 was EUR 960 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.

SRV - Building for life

Primary Logo


Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 031 M
EBIT 2019 21,3 M
Net income 2019 -10,3 M
Debt 2019 463 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 -10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 95,3 M
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Pekka Ojala President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilpo Kokkila Chairman
Juha Toimela SVP-Operations & Construction
Ilkka Pitkänen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Tapani Kokkila Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRV YHTIOT OYJ-5.88%107
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.23%50 411
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.90%40 213
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-6.55%37 168
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.21%31 096
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.26%30 855
