SRV YHTIOT OYJ

(SRV1V)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/19 08:27:17 am
1.618 EUR   +1.13%
08:31aSRV Group Plc extends the EUR 100 million syndicated credit facility
GL
06/11SRV YHTIOT OYJ : Group Plc – Managers' transactions
PU
06/11SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions
GL
SRV Group Plc extends the EUR 100 million syndicated credit facility

06/19/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SRV GROUP PLC   INVESTOR NEWS   19 JUNE 2019   15.30 EET

SRV Group Plc extends the EUR 100 million syndicated credit facility

SRV Group Plc has extended its current long-term binding revolving credit facility of EUR 100 million with a Nordic banking consortium (OP Corporate Bank, Danske Bank, Nordea and Swedbank) by one year. OP Corporate Bank plc acted as a coordinator of the loan arrangement and acts also as a loan agreement agent.

The current EUR 100 million credit facility was signed on 16 June 2017 and was due on 16 June 2020. The new due date under the extension agreement, signed today, is 16 June 2021. The terms of the loan correspond to the terms and conditions of SRV's other loans and the financial loan covenants are the equity ratio and gearing.

“The extension of the credit facility together with the hybrid bond emission and early repayment of loans made in May improves the company's financial position and contributes to the business operations development, profitability and other financing of the company,” says Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO of SRV.

For further information, please contact:
Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, Tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi
Maija Karhusaari, Senior Vice President, Communications and Marketing, Tel. +358 45 218 3772, maija.karhusaari@srv.fi

www.srv.fi

You can also find us on the social media:
Facebook   LinkedIn   Twitter   Instagram

SRV in brief
SRV is a bold developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2018 was EUR 960 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.

SRV - Building for life

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 040 M
EBIT 2019 25,7 M
Net income 2019 10,3 M
Debt 2019 368 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 11,18
P/E ratio 2020 7,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 94,7 M
Chart SRV YHTIOT OYJ
Duration : Period :
SRV Yhtiot Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRV YHTIOT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Pekka Ojala President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilpo Kokkila Chairman
Juha Toimela SVP-Operations & Construction
Ilkka Pitkänen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Tapani Kokkila Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRV YHTIOT OYJ-5.88%108
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.19%45 676
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.1.87%38 358
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.51%34 059
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD17.38%29 000
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.30%28 148
