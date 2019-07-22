SRV Yhtiot Oyj : Group Plc – Managers' transactions

SRV GROUP PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 JULY 2019 08.30 EET
SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
|
Person subject to the notification requirement
|
Name:
|
Ojala Juha Pekka
|
|
Position:
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
Initial Notification
|
|
Reference number:
|
743700GB29FXC0VXF414_20190719210211_3
|
|
|
|
Issuer
|
Name:
|
SRV1V
|
LEI:
|
743700GB29FXC0VXF414
|
|
|
|
Transaction details
|
Transaction date:
|
2019-07-18
|
Venue:
|
NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
Disposal
|
Further details:
|
Executed under portfolio or asset management
|
|
Instrument:
|
Share
|
ISIN:
|
FI0009015309
|
|
Volume:
|
39013
|
Unit price:
|
1.60225 Euro
|
|
Aggregated transactions
|
Volume:
|
39013
|
Volume weighted average price:
|
1.60225 Euro
