SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : Invitation to SRV Group Plc's January – March 2020 interim report audiocast and conference call

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 22 APRIL 2020 8.30 EET

Invitation to SRV Group Plc's January - March 2020 interim reportaudiocast and conference call

SRV Group Plc will publish January - March 2020 interim report on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at 8.30 EET. The report can be found on the company's website www.srv.fi/en/investors.

SRV will present the financial result to the analysts, fund managers, investorsand representatives of the media at a combined audiocast and conference call on the same day starting at 12.00 EET. The event will be held in Finnish and hostedby CEO Saku Sipola and CFO Ilkka Pitkänen.

Participants are kindly asked to dial in 5-10 minutes before the event at +358 981 710 310 (Finland), +46 856 642 651 (Sweden) or +44 333 300 08 04 (UK). The PIN code is 22062849#. The event can be followed live at https://srv.videosync.fi/2020-q1-tulokset .

For further information, please contact:

Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, Tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi

Johanna Ylitalo, Communications Manager, Tel. +358 40 510 8604, johanna.ylitalo@srv.fi

SRV in brief

SRV is a developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2019 was EUR 1,061 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.

SRV - Building for life