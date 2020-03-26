Log in
SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : Organisation of SRV Group Plc's Board of Directors and composition of Board Committees

03/26/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 MARCH 2020 19.10 EET

Organisation of SRV Group Plc's Board of Directors and composition of Board Committees

SRV Group Plc's Annual General Meeting held earlier today elected Tomi Yli-Kyyny as Chairman of the Board.

In its organising meeting, SRV Group Plc's Board of Directors has elected a Vice Chairman and the members of its Board Committees for a term ending at the closing of the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo was elected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Minna Alitalo was elected as Chairman and Hannu Leinonen and Timo Kokkila as members of the Audit Committee.

Tomi Yli-Kyyny was elected as Chairman and Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo and Heikki Leppänen as members of the HR and Nomination Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Metsä-Tokila, SVP, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 562 0408, johanna.metsa-tokila@srv.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.srv.fi

You can also find us on the social media:

Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram

SRV in brief
SRV is a developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2019 was EUR 1,061 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.

SRV - Building for life

Disclaimer

SRV Yhtiöt Oyj published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 17:22:09 UTC
