SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : Organisation of SRV Group Plc's Board of Directors and composition of Board Committees

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 MARCH 2020 19.10 EET

Organisation of SRV Group Plc's Board of Directors and composition of Board Committees

SRV Group Plc's Annual General Meeting held earlier today elected Tomi Yli-Kyyny as Chairman of the Board.

In its organising meeting, SRV Group Plc's Board of Directors has elected a Vice Chairman and the members of its Board Committees for a term ending at the closing of the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo was elected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Minna Alitalo was elected as Chairman and Hannu Leinonen and Timo Kokkila as members of the Audit Committee.

Tomi Yli-Kyyny was elected as Chairman and Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo and Heikki Leppänen as members of the HR and Nomination Committee.

