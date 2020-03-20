SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : Practical guidelines for SRV Group Plc's Annual General Meeting due to coronavirus

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 MARCH 2020 09:30 EET

Practical guidelines for SRV Group Plc's Annual General Meeting due to coronavirus

Due to the risk of the coronavirus spreading, SRV Group Plc publishes practical guidelines for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at 4:00 pm to ensure the safety of shareholders and SRV personnel. We will follow all regulatory guidelines in arranging the event. We will update our guidelines at www.srv.fi/agmas necessary. Shareholders are asked to follow this website for up-to-date information.

To reduce the risk of infection, shareholders are asked to consider the opportunity to follow the meeting remotely instead of attending. Shareholders (natural persons) can order a personal link to the Annual General Meeting by 26 March 2020, 4:00 pm. A link to the order form is available at www.srv.fi/agm. Ordering requires identification with a personal bank identifier or mobile certificate. Owners of nominee-registered shares cannot order the video link. However, shareholders are not considered to attend the Annual General Meeting through the remote access and cannot speak or vote. The meeting language will be Finnish.

In order to ensure the possibility to vote, shareholders have the opportunity to authorise a person to represent themselves and to exercise their voting rights at the meeting. To minimise the number of people attending the meeting, we recommend using the opportunity to authorise Attorney Jesper Kostiainen (Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd) or a person designated by him to represent and exercise voting rights at the meeting. Power of attorney templates with voting instructions can be found at www.srv.fi/agm.

SRV will take the following precautionary measures to avoid risks at the Annual General Meeting:

Participation of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Team is limited to a minimum

The presentations have been abbreviated

Nominees to the Board of Directors will be presented through a slideshow

There are several rooms reserved for the meeting, up to 10 people are seated in same space, seating will be loose and special attention is paid to hygiene

Meeting arrangements will ensure that people do not meet with when arriving or leaving the meeting

Hand sanitiser will be available

There will be no catering

SRV Group Plc encourages shareholders to comply with regulatory guidelines and recommendations when assessing whether to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. We recommend taking advantage of the remote access and authorisation opportunity indicated above instead of attending.

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Metsä-Tokila, SVP, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 562 0408, johanna.metsa-tokila@srv.fi

Maija Karhusaari, SVP, Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 45 218 3772, maija.karhusaari@srv.fi

