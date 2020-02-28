Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  SRV Yhtiöt Oyj    SRV1V   FI0009015309

SRV YHTIÖT OYJ

(SRV1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : has entered into a facility agreement regarding its revolving credit facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 10:12am EST

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 28 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 16.15 EET

SRV has entered into a facility agreement regarding its revolving credit facility

SRV announced on 6 February 2020 by way of a stock exchange release new actions to be carried out under its recovery programme, including the conversion of its existing EUR 100 million revolving credit facility into two separate revolving credit facilities of EUR 60 million and EUR 40 million.

SRV has today, on 28 February 2020, entered into a facility agreement regarding the conversion of its existing EUR 100 million revolving credit facility into two separate revolving credit facilities of EUR 60 million and EUR 40 million.

The revolving credit facilities of EUR 60 million and EUR 40 million contain a term pursuant to which SRV's general meeting of shareholders shall, by 30 April 2020, authorise the directed share issue and rights issue as shall be proposed by the board of directors of SRV.

As was announced by SRV on 6 February 2020, the board of directors of SRV will propose to the annual general meeting of shareholders convening on 26 March 2020 that sufficient share issue authorisations are granted in order to resolve on the aforementioned share issues. SRV has received commitments from shareholders, whose shares represent more than two thirds of the issued and outstanding shares in SRV, to vote in favour of the proposals of the board of directors of SRV in the general meeting of shareholders.

If the general meeting of shareholders of SRV does not approve them, SRV must present an alternative solution achieving an equivalent financial outcome acceptable to all the creditor banks. If neither of the alternative conditions is met by 30 April 2020, the creditors of the revolving credit facility will have the right to accelerate the facility. In addition, if the general meeting of shareholders does not authorise the said share issues, SRV will no longer have the right to make drawdowns under its EUR 40 million revolving credit facility, unless all the creditor banks provide their consent to such drawdowns and approve the aforementioned alternative solution achieving a financial outcome equivalent to the share issues.

For further information, please contact:

Saku Sipola, President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)40 551 5953, saku.sipola@srv.fi
Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi

Distribution:
Main media
www.srv.fi

You can also find us on the social media:

FacebookLinkedInTwitterInstagram

SRV in brief
SRV is a developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2019 was EUR 1,061 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.

SRV - Building for life

Disclaimer

SRV Yhtiöt Oyj published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 15:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SRV YHTIÖT OYJ
10:12aSRV YHTIÖT OYJ : has entered into a facility agreement regarding its revolving c..
PU
02/27SRV YHTIÖT OYJ : to build new premises for the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Auth..
PU
02/07SRV YHTIÖT OYJ : has completed the sale of its stake in REDI shopping centre and..
PU
02/06SRV YHTIÖT OYJ : to strengthen its balance sheet substantially, major impairment..
AQ
02/06SRV YHTIÖT OYJ : will defer payment of interest on its hybrid notes and repaymen..
AQ
02/06SRV YHTIÖT OYJ : to sell its stake in REDI shopping centre and reduce its owners..
AQ
02/03SRV YHTIÖT OYJ : Invitation to SRV's 2019 results briefing
PU
01/29SRV YHTIÖT OYJ : sells logistics centre in top location in Vantaa to Sagax
PU
2019SRV YHTIÖT OYJ : Agreement signed on modernising the historical Elanto departmen..
AQ
2019SRV YHTIÖT OYJ : co-operation negotiations have been completed
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 978 M
EBIT 2020 9,70 M
Net income 2020 -8,45 M
Debt 2020 361 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,03x
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 69,1 M
Chart SRV YHTIÖT OYJ
Duration : Period :
SRV Yhtiöt Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRV YHTIÖT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,28  €
Last Close Price 1,16  €
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Saku Petri Tapio Sipola President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilpo Erkki Tapani Kokkila Chairman
Ilkka Pitkänen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Tapani Kokkila Non-Independent Director
Olli-Pekka Juani Kallasvuo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRV YHTIÖT OYJ-14.71%76
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.27%42 052
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.08%37 605
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.51%32 893
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.74%29 602
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.53%28 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group