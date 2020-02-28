SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : has entered into a facility agreement regarding its revolving credit facility

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 28 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 16.15 EET

SRV has entered into a facility agreement regarding its revolving credit facility

SRV announced on 6 February 2020 by way of a stock exchange release new actions to be carried out under its recovery programme, including the conversion of its existing EUR 100 million revolving credit facility into two separate revolving credit facilities of EUR 60 million and EUR 40 million.

SRV has today, on 28 February 2020, entered into a facility agreement regarding the conversion of its existing EUR 100 million revolving credit facility into two separate revolving credit facilities of EUR 60 million and EUR 40 million.

The revolving credit facilities of EUR 60 million and EUR 40 million contain a term pursuant to which SRV's general meeting of shareholders shall, by 30 April 2020, authorise the directed share issue and rights issue as shall be proposed by the board of directors of SRV.

As was announced by SRV on 6 February 2020, the board of directors of SRV will propose to the annual general meeting of shareholders convening on 26 March 2020 that sufficient share issue authorisations are granted in order to resolve on the aforementioned share issues. SRV has received commitments from shareholders, whose shares represent more than two thirds of the issued and outstanding shares in SRV, to vote in favour of the proposals of the board of directors of SRV in the general meeting of shareholders.

If the general meeting of shareholders of SRV does not approve them, SRV must present an alternative solution achieving an equivalent financial outcome acceptable to all the creditor banks. If neither of the alternative conditions is met by 30 April 2020, the creditors of the revolving credit facility will have the right to accelerate the facility. In addition, if the general meeting of shareholders does not authorise the said share issues, SRV will no longer have the right to make drawdowns under its EUR 40 million revolving credit facility, unless all the creditor banks provide their consent to such drawdowns and approve the aforementioned alternative solution achieving a financial outcome equivalent to the share issues.

For further information, please contact:

Saku Sipola, President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)40 551 5953, saku.sipola@srv.fi

Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi

www.srv.fi

