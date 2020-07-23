Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Challenge equals opportunity: lessons for lenders from COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 03:41am EDT

Six months ago, the lending industry was operating much as it had done for many years. Where other financial services organizations have seen significant advances in the availability and adoption of technology to automate and streamline operations, paper forms are still commonplace for lenders. These forms are often walked from one side of the office to the other, and handed from one staff member to another, with a notable lack of straight through processing.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across Europe, the UK government advised employees to work from home if they possibly could, and many firms had to furlough staff. Four months on, the scenario whereby two (or more) workers are in the same office passing paperwork between them seems unlikely to re-emerge any time soon. So where does this leave the lending industry?

As firms engaged their business continuity plans (BCPs), the lack of automation and digitization came into sharp focus. What had once been a seemingly-optional investment in radical technological change, which could be kicked into the long grass, became the differentiator between those who could adapt to the 'new normal' and those who could not. On top of this, lenders received an overwhelming number of applications for loan forgiveness, mortgage holidays and business relief loans as their clients struggled in the COVID-19 environment. Businesses also sought relief under the UK's government-sponsored Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS), or the US Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and demand from small and medium-sized enterprises has often exceeded the capacity of banks and non-bank lenders.

Lenders are experiencing significant increases in volume, which is straining their operational capacity to its limits, while many of their staff are on furlough or working from home without adequate support from legacy systems. SS&C recently published a whitepaper 'Challenge Equals Opportunity: Lessons for Lenders from COVID-19,' which considers how some lenders are using this situation as a catalyst for change, and where they are focusing their efforts. Download the paper to learn more.


Commercial Lending, EMEA

AWD , COVID-19 , lenders

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:40:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
03:41aCHALLENGE EQUALS OPPORTUNITY : lessons for lenders from COVID-19
PU
07/22SS&C : and Edifecs Enable Interoperability Solution for Healthcare
PR
07/22SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator
PR
07/21SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Announces ALPS|CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities®..
PR
07/16SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Mezzanine lending strategies and solutions
PU
07/16CP86 COMPLIANCE : can you prove it?
PU
07/15SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Negative oil futures and the impact on risk management
PU
07/14SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement In..
PR
07/13SS&C : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
PR
07/07SSNC INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 596 M - -
Net income 2020 430 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 14 637 M 14 637 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 22 800
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 65,50 $
Last Close Price 57,12 $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Normand Augustine Boulanger Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-6.97%14 637
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.27%1 583 043
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.283.86%73 471
SEA LIMITED185.06%54 605
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC58.97%47 515
SPLUNK INC.36.18%32 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group