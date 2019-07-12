Log in
Challenges facing family offices: what is holding you back?

07/12/2019 | 01:10am EDT

With at least 10,000 single-family offices in the world, half of which were formed in the last 15 years, family offices may feel like they struggle to keep with the pack. To keep pace with the increasingly complex and ever-changing tax, regulatory and accounting requirements, family offices must modernize their technology and operations. There are several challenges that family offices need to consider when choosing a technology solution:

Accounting and reporting

Family offices are often managing assets that range from traditional equity to global markets to private equity to real estate holdings and fine art. While managing such a wide array of assets, managers must also maintain enough liquidity to meet demands from family members for big-ticket purchases.

Security

Roughly 15% (or more) of family offices have experienced a data breach. It's already difficult to keep up with new technologies like cloud storage and transactions over the internet, and even more difficult to protect against threats while using those new technologies.

Generational differences

One of the biggest generational differences is how people of different ages prefer to receive information. Older generations generally prefer paper copies of periodic reports, whereas younger generations have grown accustomed to having real-time information and interactive capabilities on demand.

Keeping technology current

As technology advances faster and faster, many family offices have begun to question whether it's worth it to maintain their own infrastructure-especially when third-party solutions are so easily available.

Staffing resources

Family offices often experience pressure keep headcount low. In deciding which roles are most crucial to the operation, managers much weigh whether a role must be filled in-house, or if the role could be served through outsourcing.

Outsourcing benefits

Outsourcing can be a scalable, sustainable way to address these challenges. Done right, outsourcing can reduce headcount while increasing efficiency. When selecting an outsourcing provider, it's important to look for:

  • State-of-the-art technology
  • Commitment to continual innovation
  • Dedicated service and support
  • Comprehensive accounting and reporting
  • Flexible report delivery options
  • Security
  • Comprehensive operational services
  • Customizable co-sourcing options
  • Complementary expertise

For more information about outsourcing for family offices, download our whitepaper Five operational challenges facing the modern family office.


Alternative Investments, Wealth Management

family office services , Family Office , private capital group , single family office

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 05:09:02 UTC
