Global transfer agency: Challenges and obstacles

Today, a large global fund complex is likely to be working with multiple transfer agents in its mutual fund business alone. Engaging high numbers of transfer agents has a significant impact on the cost and complexity of operations. A global transfer agency would help fund managers improve:

Cost - It's expensive to manage, monitor and control multiple transfer agency relationships, with different service level agreements, key performance indicators, and annual service reviews for each transfer agent.

Complexity -Managers can't make informed investment decisions when they do not have easy access to complete data on which funds and share classes their clients hold.

Customer Service - If distributors find it difficult to carry out necessary tasks, like completing Know Your Client (KYC) checks or having to wait unduly for retrocession payments, they are more likely to seek a different portfolio manager and transfer agency service.

As fund managers look to consolidate the transfer agency services they have accumulated around the world, they face several challenges, including operational, cultural, legal, fiscal, and regulatory idiosyncrasies of different jurisdictions.

One significant obstacle is that different jurisdictions require mutual fund orders to be processed via different means. For instance, in the United States mutual fund orders are routed and settled through services provided by the National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC). In Europe, by contrast, funds are processed via Vestima (owned by Clearstream), FundSettle and EMX (both owned by Euroclear) and in national markets by a variety of other order-routing networks and settlement methods, including between accounts in central securities depositories (CSDs). A common order-routing and settlement process for all of Europe is already asking a lot. A global order-routing and settlement process is even more of a challenge.

Markets vary in other ways, such as whether they are driven by retail investors or institutional intermediaries. Some jurisdictions allow transfer agency functions to be executed offshore, while others require all functions to be executed onshore. Order transmission methods can also vary, even within the same market, with some transmitting orders digitally and others using fax.

There are several models that might provide a solution to the obstacles outlined here but, realistically, it will take between three and five years to implement because of the time it will take to build and integrate new technologies.

