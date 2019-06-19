Podcast: SS&C Singularity brings advanced analytics & intelligent automation to the middle & back office

Jon Maietta, creator and host of the TEK2Day podcast, recently sat down with SS&C's Scott Kurland, Global Head of Product Marketing for Singularity to talk about how the platform was developed. You can listen to the episode, Advanced Analytics & Intelligent Automation: Front to Middle to Back Office, wherever you enjoy podcasts.

At IASA 2019 earlier this month, Maietta, whose career has focused on the intersection of technology and capital markets, joined the SS&C panel on AI and machine learning. Maietta wanted to continue that conversation through his podcast. As he told listeners at the beginning of the episode, he wanted 'to give you a more detailed understanding as to how one company has leveraged…artificial intelligence across their FinTech platform.'

Kurland and Maietta discussed how Singularity is the industry's first intelligent, AI-driven investment accounting and operations platform. They explored how Singularity leverages advanced technologies like machine learning, intelligent automation and predictive analytics to bring operational efficiency to the middle and back office.

'The genesis behind Singularity was to develop a single, unified investment operations and accounting platform that was truly multi-asset, multi-lingual, multi-basis and multi-currency, leveraging all the business experience that SS&C has built up over the years,' said Kurland.

