SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
Podcast: SS&C Singularity brings advanced analytics & intelligent automation to the middle & back office

06/19/2019 | 12:39am EDT

Jon Maietta, creator and host of the TEK2Day podcast, recently sat down with SS&C's Scott Kurland, Global Head of Product Marketing for Singularity to talk about how the platform was developed. You can listen to the episode, Advanced Analytics & Intelligent Automation: Front to Middle to Back Office, wherever you enjoy podcasts.

At IASA 2019 earlier this month, Maietta, whose career has focused on the intersection of technology and capital markets, joined the SS&C panel on AI and machine learning. Maietta wanted to continue that conversation through his podcast. As he told listeners at the beginning of the episode, he wanted 'to give you a more detailed understanding as to how one company has leveraged…artificial intelligence across their FinTech platform.'

Kurland and Maietta discussed how Singularity is the industry's first intelligent, AI-driven investment accounting and operations platform. They explored how Singularity leverages advanced technologies like machine learning, intelligent automation and predictive analytics to bring operational efficiency to the middle and back office.

'The genesis behind Singularity was to develop a single, unified investment operations and accounting platform that was truly multi-asset, multi-lingual, multi-basis and multi-currency, leveraging all the business experience that SS&C has built up over the years,' said Kurland.

For more information about Singularity, visit our website.


Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 04:38:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 709 M
EBIT 2019 1 759 M
Net income 2019 517 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 38,14
P/E ratio 2020 28,61
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,00x
Capitalization 14 775 M
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.26.58%13 733
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.40%918 312
RED HAT5.44%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.83%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.55.75%17 340
