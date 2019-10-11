Log in
Private credit and direct lending: a hot topic at GAIM Ops West

10/11/2019 | 12:16am EDT

This year at GAIM Ops West, SS&C will be joining 320+ professionals from across the fund and investor spectrum, representing the increasingly diverse nature of the alternatives industry. As part of the conference, three senior SS&C thought leaders, including Katherine Pearce, Vice President Product Management and Solutions Consulting, will be lending their knowledge to panel sessions covering key themes on investor allocation, private equity operations and private credit focal points for investor ODD.

Private credit is an ever-growing feature of the alternatives landscape, but with new fund structures emerging to pursue this opportunity, the sophisticated nature of derivative instruments can be very operationally challenging. While many may try to use legacy systems built for traditional portfolios, or even spreadsheets, those options are inefficient and error prone.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Katherine will moderate a discussion on 'Private credit and direct lending: focal points for investor ODD' alongside leading private credit compliance and ODD experts. The session will include insights on how funds and investors prepare for the unique operational risks, what they ask to identify them, the pitfalls to look out for, the terms of various credit/debt fund structures, and key things to put in place for a successful private credit investment.

If you plan on attending the conference, don't miss this deep dive into how to navigate the challenges and opportunities of private credit and direct lending. For further information, download this topical whitepaper 'Is Private Debt the New Hedge Fund?'


Alternative Investments

Geneva , SS&C Advent , private credit , GAIM Ops West

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 04:15:13 UTC
